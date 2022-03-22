A group of consultants has recommended that the Brooklyn Center City Council consider using a $55 million phased renovation and expansion strategy to update its Community Center.
The recommendation was brought before the City Council March 14 as part of a master plan study presentation on the future of the recreation facility.
The consultants proposed a full renovation of the existing Community Center, followed by add-on construction of a new pool and a gymnasium facility.
This comes as the city has requested state bonding funds for the renovation project, as well as a potential increase in sales taxes to cover the costs of the project.
According to City Manger Reggie Edwards, Gov. Tim Walz included the project for partial funding in his proposed budget, and bills have been brought forward in both the Minnesota House of Representatives and Senate to advance bonding plans.
The city “cannot afford this anytime soon on its own,” and these studies and planning efforts help the city to make a case for the regional impact of an updated recreation facility, Edwards said.
The study was intended to be “a big picture, values-driven plan crafted to guide future development of the Brooklyn Center Community Center,” according to the council’s resolution accepting the results.
A renovated or updated Community Center is “incredibly important for our community,” Mayor Mike Elliott said. With approximately 70% of the city’s population BIPOC, the city needs to think outside of the box when envisioning the services a new center can deliver, he said.
Stakeholder opinions
Consultants including the architecture firm Perkins & Will oversaw a two-phase study of the existing Community Center facility.
In the first study phase, consultants sent email blasts and hosted web-based surveys, focus groups and other informal meetings with stakeholders to determine community opinions on the Community Center.
Engineers also evaluated the existing building and overall site for potential renovation or reconstruction.
The top requests among stakeholders for additional space were basketball or volleyball courts, indoor walking and jogging tracks, lap or recreation swimming pools, an education or learning center, and meeting and informal gathering spaces.
Consultants said the city’s aquatics facilities ought to be a priority for the project, with the community valuing the existing 50-meter pool at the Community Center. However, the pool is undersized at six lanes wide and is too shallow to be viable as a regional draw for competitive swimming.
Redesign
In the second study phase, consultants developed potential reconstruction layouts and evaluated costs.
After considering four other options, they recommended that the city consider a phased development strategy focusing on renovations and new additions to the existing Community Center rather than a full reconstruction model.
The 112,000 square-foot facility visualized by the consultants – nearly three times the size of the existing Community Center – would include a reconstructed indoor 8-lane, 50-meter pool, a four-court gym facility, an outdoor splash pad, party rooms, a teen center and other meeting spaces.
The project would be constructed in three phases at a total estimated cost of $55 million.
The first phase, an estimated $28-29 million project, would include the new competition-size pool with seating for spectators, a full renovation of the existing building, community meeting rooms and a cafe. The target construction date would be 2023, assuming funding was available.
The second phase, targeted for construction in 2025, would include the four-court gym facility with an elevated running track and a fitness mezzanine. This phase of construction is estimated to cost $18-19 million.
“We’re now really with phase two starting to wrap the entire existing building in new construction so it really will feel transformative, like a completely new building,” said Lindsey Peckinpaugh, managing director with Perkins & Will.
The third and final phase, with a target construction date of 2027, would include the addition of a warmer-water recreation pool and splash pad and party rooms. This construction is estimated at $6-7 million.
Other concepts for the site contemplated complete reconstruction of the Community Center, with costs ranging from $88 to $140 million.
