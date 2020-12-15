What the Bottineau Blue Line Extension of light rail will be without the use of the BNSF Railway right-of-way remains nebulous. For the project’s Corridor Management Committee, Dec. 10 was a day to return to the drawing board: the group unanimously approved a set of guiding principles for choosing the new alignment. The principles also provided hints of what modifications may or may not be coming to the project
The committee is an advisory board that advises the Metropolitan Council on BLRT design and construction.
Railway change
Met Council Chair Charles Zelle told the committee that the principles were not “printed in stone,” but were meant to provide a framework for alignment considerations. He added that the principles could also “assert a sense of certainty” in the project.
The BLRT project team has been compiling the principles since August, when officials announced the break from BNSF negotiations.
Talks on the project stalled as early as 2018, when negotiations began with railway officials to occupy a portion of its right-of-way on the route from Target Field in Minneapolis, through Golden Valley, Robbinsdale, Crystal and Brooklyn Park. BNSF officials argued that the project would interfere with the railway’s ability to serve its freight customers in the corridor.
No new ‘mode’
Dan Soler, senior program administrator with Hennepin County and former Bottineau Blue Line project director, presented the principles.
Some principles had already been agreed upon, such as choosing a path that would maximize ridership, minimize travel times, satisfy the long-running proposal’s original purpose and need, but Soler also introduced new elements.
The first was to maintain the “mode,” or type of transportation. Soler explained that the principle represented the intention of creating light rail transit, as opposed to another form of transit.
Another new principle was to pursue previously unapproved service areas “as appropriate” to serve more riders and destinations. Many who had spoken in favor of a new alignment had wondered at such opportunities at the last committee meeting in October. Among them was Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who was interested in the line accessing riders in north Minneapolis.
Soler added that feedback had placed another target opportunity zone on North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Another addition to the principles was the specific naming of cities poised to have a station according to the original alignment: Brooklyn Park, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley and Minneapolis. After the departure from the planned alignment, officials from the cities said they wondered whether their cities would be excluded from a future alignment. Golden Valley representation had notified project management in October that the city council would be re-evaluating its role and position with the project in January due to its position on the “very edge” of the original route.
Soler maintained that project staff members want to stay faithful to the original alignment “as much as we can.”
Finally, the areas to avoid were formalized. This included alignment options that would have negative impacts to residential, commercial and environmental areas.
Reaching potential ridership
As a continuation of the alignment principles, outreach strategy was also discussed. Soler emphasized the importance of tailoring engagement strategies to each community.
“Community engagement in Brooklyn Park may not look like community engagement in Minneapolis, and it may not look like community engagement in Crystal,” he said.
Another guiding strategy was to increase efforts to reach low-income and cultural communities. This was in addition to a strategy, previously in place, that sought engagement with “all races, ethnicities, incomes, and abilities.”
At the conclusion of Soler’s presentation, he echoed Zelle’s statement that the principles and strategies were not “a list of rules,” but rather a guide to garner community support for a new alignment, so the project could move forward.
A few recommendations were made by representatives at the meeting. Catherine Fleming, chair of the project’s Community Advisory Council, asked for a principle that would encourage future-thinking planning for the line, like including charging stations and planning for future light rail connections. Soler liked the addition but wondered whether it would be appropriate for principles that focused solely on the light rail’s alignment path.
Chris Meyer, a committee member who is also a member of the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board, asked for the explicit mention of “maximizing carbon pollution reduction” in the principle that discussed prioritizing minimal environmental impact. Friendly language amendments were also suggested by Minneapolis representatives.
The principles passed unanimously by the representatives present with the suggested amendments.
Retirement acknowledgments
Looking to the future, Zelle mentioned the “bittersweet” feelings he had of several longtime BLRT forerunners exiting their roles in the public policy sphere.
“We’re turning the page,” he said. “A number of people that have been, frankly, leading this effort are retiring.”
Zelle thanked Hennepin County Commissioners Mike Opat and Jan Callison, as well as Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy for their efforts pushing the BLRT project forward in their tenures. He added that he was dually grateful for the continuity of project leadership as moving into the future.
