A Brooklyn Center woman was recently criminally charged in connection with a June 1 hit and run that left one victim unconscious and in critical condition.
Tammy Olson, 59, was charged with criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm after striking a woman with her vehicle and leaving the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, a witness told officers that he was at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Brooklyn Center off of Brooklyn Boulevard.
While he was at the drive-thru, a woman in a black Audi was yelling at him for not driving through the lane fast enough. Before the Audi drove away, the witness took a photo of the car's license plate.
The witness then watched as the drive, later identified by her license plate number as Olson, drove onto the roadway and struck a woman in the middle of Xerxes Avenue near Bass Lake Road, and then fled the scene.
Multiple witnesses called police to report the crash.
Arriving officers found a victim unconscious and injured. She was transported to the hospital and treated for extensive and life-threatening injuries “including numerous broken bones from her legs to her neck and serious internal bleeding,” the complaint reads. “As of the filing of this complaint, victim is unconscious, in critical condition, and not expected to survive her injuries.”
After linking Olson to the vehicle by its license plate number, police officers arrested her at her residence at 8 p.m. that night. She was wearing the same clothes that she was pictured in at the drive-thru, and officers noted she smelled like alcohol.
After she was arrested, Olson told officers that a woman had ran out in front of her car, and that while she knew she had been involved in a crash, she did not stop. She also admitted to drinking alcohol before driving.
Officers found front-end damage on Olson's vehicle consistent with the crash.
Olson's driver's license had been canceled “as inimical to public safety,” and she has “multiple convictions for driving while impaired,” according to the criminal complaint.
