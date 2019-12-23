Community Emergency Assistance Programs’ “Toys of Joy” spread holiday joy to more than 400 families this year.
The two-and-a-half-day program, which ran from Dec. 17-19, provided parents or guardians with a free experience where they selected gifts as though they were shopping at a store. Toys were spread out across tables for client selection based on size and intended age group, and with the assistance of a volunteer, clients browsed and hand-picked toys, hats, scarfs and quilts to give to their child during the holiday season. In total, parents leave the event with an estimated five pounds worth of holiday gifts.
Each family has the option to take two smaller toys, a large toy, a wooden toy, stocking stuffers, hand-made hats and scarves and a quilt or handmade blanket.
“Our goal is to spread holiday cheer to families in our community who wouldn’t otherwise be able to provide toys to their children,” said Paige Myers, communications and events manager for CEAP. “It’s just one way that we can engage community members and give back.”
The event provides a calm and relaxed environment for parents to shop in, Myers said.
“It’s a really joyful experience. It’s not frantic, it’s not hurried, there’s time to look and to pick things out for your kids. I think we’re providing a great environment for that to take place,” she said.
The toy give-away is a more than 10-year tradition for the organization, and more than 250 volunteers assisted in the effort.
“It’s just really great to see volunteers get excited about the event, and they’ve been so helpful,” Myers said.
The toys for event come both from Toys for Tots, as well as donations from the community.
“A lot of our toys are donated by companies who host drives with their employees, or individuals who donate toys,” Myers said. “We actually have some really great stories of just families who go and shop the toy deals. We had one couple who actually built a shed next to their garage so that they could store the toys all year. They brought everything on trailer this year, it was so much.”
This year, CEAP hosted toy drives specifically targeted at collecting gifts for teens. “People don’t know that teens want and when they think of the toy event, you think of younger kids … [it] was really neat to see people go above and beyond for a group that gets overlooked in this type of event,” Myers said.
Follow CEAP on Facebook at facebook.com/CEAP.MN. To donate to CEAP, visit ceap.org/donate.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.