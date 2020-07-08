Brooklyn Center’s Community Emergency Assistance Program’s Meals on Wheels program is merging with Cystal-based Northwest Suburban Dinner at Your Door program July 1, becoming the third largest Meals on Wheels provider in Minnesota.
The joint organization will be called the North Suburban Hennepin County Meals on Wheels Program.
“CEAP is honored to partner with a volunteer-run organization like Northwest Suburban Dinner at Your Door,” said Clare Brumback, president of CEAP. “We look forward to being able to nourish our neighbors for decades to come.”
In the short term, each organization will continue to run their day-to-day operations, said Paige Myers, communications and development manager at CEAP. “We’re doing a slow transition so that we have a chance to learn from each other and make decisions that are beneficial to our participants,” she said.
A part-time employee from Dinner at Your Door will join CEAP’s staff and will continue to manage the services and volunteers, Myers said.
Eventually, as the programs begin to interweave, CEAP may adopt coordination of day-to-day operations for Dinner at Your Door. But in the short term, CEAP will oversee the program’s finances and provide high-level governance for the program.
“We are so excited for the opportunity to keep Meals on Wheels services accessible to our neighbors and maintain the highest level of service possible,” Myers said. “At CEAP, we have such amazing relationships with our Meals on Wheels participants, volunteer drivers, and donors, and we are looking forward to building those relationships with Dinner At Your Door’s participants, volunteers, and donors as well.”
CEAPs Meals on Wheels program serves approximately 125 seniors weekly throughout Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, and the north Camden neighborhood of Minneapolis.
Northwest Suburban Dinner at Your Door is a non profit community service program serving Crystal, Golden Valley, New Hope, Robbinsdale and eastern Plymouth. It was created in the fall of 1972 by the Church Women United in greater Minneapolis. It’s first delivery brought seven meals to seniors who were unable cook. It grew to serve approximately 100 meals, five days per week.
Dinner at Your Door’s leadership did not respond to a request for comment before the Sun Post’s press time.
