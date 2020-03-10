Community Emergency Assistance Programs kicked off its Community Challenge in conjunction with March FoodShare Month with a potluck lunch for volunteers and staff March 4.
The Brooklyn Center-based food shelf and service provider is hoping to raise $150,000 and collect 250,000 pounds of food this March.
March FoodShare has been a 35-year community tradition where CEAP’s neighbors have historically embraced and supported the organization, CEAP President Clare Brumback said.
March Foodshare runs from March 1 through April 12. The annual event, run by Minnesota FoodShare as a program of Greater Minneapolis Community Connections, provides participating food shelves with partial matches on all food and money donated during the event. The size of any food shelf’s distribution is determined by the total amount of funding raised by the self, the total amount of food collected, and the number of clients supported by the shelf. All food donations dropped off to CEAP by 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 10 will count towards the drive, and financial donations are accepted through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 12.
“It is our number-one food and fundraising time of the year, and that support has led us to always being — in the last 10 years we’ve always been in the top five in the state in terms of dollars and pounds because of the community’s great support,” Brumback said. “This year, we need that support more than ever. We issued the CEAP Community Challenge, and we are issuing a call to action to everyone to participate in some way.
“Whether that’s writing a check, donating a can of soup, [or] volunteering for a volunteer shift, all efforts to support this are appreciated, and there is no effort too small … the March Foodshare is a critical time to keeping us thriving and successful,” she continued.
The March collection period allows CEAP to prepare for the summer, when students are out of school and the need for support increases, Brumback said.
Items collected during the food drive include flour and sugar, oil, instant potatoes, rice, pasta, spaghetti sauce, macaroni and cheese, dried beans, Masa Harina, powdered milk, peanut butter and jelly, baby food and formula, canned meats, canned fruits, canned vegetables, and canned meals, among other donations.
Even as the economy improves, many people in the community are still struggling, and can use temporary support for reasons beyond their own control, Brumback said.
CEAP will be hosting an open house and community event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 3, and from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 6, where residents can drop off donations, get tours of the facility, and sample treats. There will also be a photo booth with props, and children are welcome.
“We’re counting on our neighbors,” Brumback said. “[When] everyone does a little bit, it means so much collectively … [it’s] collective action at its finest.”
For more information, visit ceap.org/march-foodshare-ceap-community-challenge.
