As Gov. Tim Walz announced temporary restrictions on businesses in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Community Emergency Assistance Programs is adapting its holiday plans to provide a safe holiday experience for its economically distressed clients.
Those plans include a gift card drive and the distribution of holiday meal and baking kits
“Like a lot of other organizations, we’re having a lot of changes this year,” said Paige Myers, communications and development manager for CEAP. “We’re just trying to find new ways to connect with community members, and even though we can’t have the same type of in-person events, we want to have the same impact in the community.”
CEAP traditionally offers its Toys of Joy toy drive and distribution events during the holidays, where clients can hand-select toys, games, blankets and other holiday trinkets for their loved ones. However, because of the pandemic, the food shelf, located at 7051 Brooklyn Blvd., is instead collecting gift cards to distribute to clients through its curbside food market operation.
“We have incorporated some aspects of Toys of Joy into our curbside food market program, so as families come to pick up food during their regular scheduled time over the holidays, we will be including toys as possible and we’re asking folks to donate gift cards this year because that’s a lot more manageable to provide to families right now,” Myers said.
While CEAP is accepting all gift card donations through Dec. 23, they are asking for donations of amounts between $10 and $50 for Amazon, Target or Walmart stores, since all three have online shopping with curbside pickup, and can deliver goods to homes.
“We just didn’t feel we had the space this year to make it a safe event for everyone and this was the option that we came up with that felt the best for us and would protect the health and safety of our neighbors who are coming to CEAP,” Myers said.
Likewise, CEAP is taking steps to provide food for holiday meals for clients this year.
“Right now, we’re providing a frozen turkey to every family who comes to CEAP. And for Christmas we’ll be doing frozen chickens,” Myers said.
Other traditional holiday food items such as stuffing mix, canned green beans, corn and cranberries, gravy, and Jell-o are offered as part of CEAP’s meal kits.
Baking kits offer similar help for families, providing flour, sugar, oil, baking soda, pie filing, frosting, and other basic, shelf-stable baking goods.
CEAP hopes the kits will allow “the family to bake together and have kind of that memory-making holiday experience,” Myers said.
Along with standard food donations, CEAP is accepting shelf-stable holiday and baking food donations. Community members can register a food drive with CEAP at tinyurl.com/y6hqlnah.
As the pandemic has continued through the year, the need for services at CEAP has remained constant, Myers said. “I think a lot of the calls that we’re getting are from people who are trying to access our services for the first time,” she said.
“We’re also seeing a big increase in the Meals on Wheels program still, that is just steadily climbing,” Myers added.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.