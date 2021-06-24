Brooklyn Center is updating its zoning code and will host three virtual town hall meetings for residents to share their ideas.
The meetings will be hosted on Zoom.
The first meeting is at 6 p.m. July 6 on the topic of residential design standards.
The second is at 6 p.m. July 13 on the topic of commercial design standards.
The third meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 20 on the topic of waterbody and natural resource protections. This session is recommended for anyone who owns property on or near a lake or river within Brooklyn Center.
To join a meeting, visit becomingbrooklyncenter.com.
