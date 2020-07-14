The city of Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Center Community Schools hosted a virtual community health initiative July 6-12. It included a 5K, a free documentary screening and a panel discussion.
This is the second time the district and city have collaborated on a wellness event, which also took place last year over a week at the end of April. The initiative included smaller wellness classes and culminated in a larger-scale event with vendors, health screenings, speakers, workshops and fitness information.
“The goal was to attract and educate individuals that were making the health decisions, the major health decisions, the wellness decisions, the food and fitness decisions for their families,” said Angel Smith, communications and community engagement manager for Brooklyn Center.
The school district and the city “both have strong health and wellness initiatives, so this gave us a good opportunity to partner together because we’re serving the same community,” Smith said. “With this event, what we wanted to do was focus on improving health and wellness in our community, and so together as a team, we decided to actually host a week-long health promotion event.”
Prior to the viral coronavirus outbreak, the city intended to push back the schedule for the event into the summer in hopes of better weather, since it snowed during the main event last year, Smith said.
While the pandemic made large-scale gatherings unfeasible, both the city and district still had an interest in promoting healthy lifestyles, Smith said. As a result, they reworked the event to a digital format to include the so-called Steps to Happiness 5K Fun Run and a free home-documentary screening, followed by a virtual panel discussion.
The city designated a 5K trail with mile markers around Palmer Lake. Some mile markers were posted with a short fact or helpful tip related to healthy living. Participants tracked their steps, mile time or overall-time on the trail, and reported them to the city with the potential to win a prize. Winners were selected among youth, seniors and adults.
The city also hosted a virtual screening of the documentary “Happy,” by Roko Belic July 9 and 10. The film documents Belic’s journey to 14 countries while searching for the overall meaning of human happiness. The documentary also explores the impact positivity can have on one’s life, and offered something uplifting to talk about at a time when many are feeling down, Smith said.
Following this, the city hosted a virtual panel discussion and question-and-answer session July 12, where residents could discuss the documentary.
Panelists included Chris Bray, system of care clinical lead at Wilder Research; Michelle Auld, wellness coordinator for Brooklyn Center Community Schools; Marcus Watson, owner and head personal trainer at 57Fit; and Jasmir Turner, a youth intern at Brooklyn Center Community Schools. Smith moderated the panel. Each panelist could comment on their own area of expertise as well as on the documentary.
“One of the things that we’re hoping people do is just get outside of the house, become one with the environment, and help relieve some stress, incorporate activity into their daily routine, because this again will help support their mental health and help them remain more energetic during the day,” said Smith. “Health and wellness is very important, especially during a time like now.”
