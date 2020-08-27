Brooklyn Center’s City Council waived six months’ worth of rent costs for an audio-visual vendor renting space at Earle Brown Heritage Center at its Aug. 10 meeting.
Audio-visual equipment rental and sales company Innovative Presentations has rented space at the Earle Brown Heritage Center since 2008. According to city staff members, the business saw greatly reduced revenue following the COVID-19 pandemic due to the large decrease in demand for hospitality event equipment and sales.
The company also provides audio-visual equipment to many events hosted at the Earle Brown Heritage Center and is critical to the services provided there, said Reggie Edwards, deputy city manager. Without some sort of financial relief, the company would need to break the lease and would likely go out of business, Edwards said.
The city gets also gets a 25% discount on the equipment it rents from the company.
As a result, city staff members proposed waiving rent cost for the next six months for the company in an effort to assist the business. As the year continues, there may be more demand for events at the Earle Brown Heritage Center as well as for audio-visual needs beyond those at the city-owned facility, Edwards said.
Monthly rent for the company is $2,140. This monthly rent will be waived from September 2020 to February 2021.
The council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, largely spoke in favor of the proposal, with Mayor Mike Elliott, and Councilmembers Kris Lawrence-Anderson, April Graves, and Marquita Butler speaking in favor. Councilmember Dan Ryan moved to approve the proposal and was met with unanimous support.
“This is a mutually beneficial ask and it makes sense that we go ahead and give the business a break,” Elliott said.
