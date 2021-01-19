Brooklyn Center is replacing an aging fire truck with a new, state-of-the-art tower truck.
The City Council approved the $1.39 million purchase at its Jan. 11 meeting.
According to Todd Berg, fire chief, the new truck will make rescues from multi-story buildings safer for residents and firefighters alike. The new truck, a Rosenbauer tower fire truck, will offer firefighters updated technology, such as an aerial ladder bucket to assist in multi-story building escapes, in addition to a high-reaching water stream to extinguish fires.
“We used to have to rescue a single person at a time and help them navigate the ladder to the ground,” Berg said. “This platform will hold up to four people at a time, is much safer, and only uses one single firefighter to operate.”
Purchased in 1992, the city’s existing Spartan fire truck, known as engine 3, is no longer compliant with the National Fire Protection Association’s code for trucks, Berg said. As the truck continues to age, replacement parts are increasingly difficult to obtain, he said.
Likewise, the truck was designed in part to be effective in responding to strip mall fires. The Brookdale mall was still operational when the truck was purchased, and strip malls were more common across the city.
“The water tower aerial devise can be used to put into windows at or above ground level to help extinguish fires with high volumes of water,” Berg said.
More common now following 28 years of development are three- to five-story apartment complexes.
“Not only has the landscape of the community changed, so has the technology available to extinguish those types of fires and to safely operate this type of equipment,” Berg said. “Our city’s development has transformed to more high-density, multi-floor housing. The replacement of this truck will be pivotal to the safety and welfare of our citizens and firefighters as the community continues to redevelop.”
The 28-year-old Spartan truck was originally scheduled for replacement in 2017.
The cab of the Spartan truck does not have air bags and does not cycle in fresh air, according to Berg. Likewise, the truck’s ladder handrails are no longer rescue complaint. Lighting and crash protection on the truck also have compliance issues, Berg said.
The new truck will have short-set outriggers monitored by computers for stability, ensuring a full 360 degrees of operation without tipping the truck over. A wireless radio remote control will allow firefighters to operate the fire-fighting apparatus from up to 500 feet away.
The hose bed for the truck’s large diameter hose can also be lowered to ground level, reducing physical strain on firefighters, Berg said. These hoses, which can weigh in excess of 150 pounds per 100 feet, have to be raised above ground level on the existing truck. The truck carries 700 feet of these hoses.
With a 14- to 16-month build time, the new truck would be expected to be delivered to the city in February or March 2022.
To select a new truck, a committee of firefighters and a shop mechanic considered offerings from four vendors and visited other cities to examine their fire apparatus.
After selecting Rosenbauer, the least expensive option, the committee worked with the vendor to develop plans for the truck.
The city plans to pay for the truck with existing capital replacement funds rather than finance the purchase, thereby eliminating the need for interest payments.
The capital replacement fund has approximately $4.4 million in reserve.
The price for the truck was slightly reduced through prepayment for the chassis and aerial structures, resulting in savings of $23,208. Also, an early signing of the contract reduced the sale price by $42,000.
Fire truck prices typically increase 3-7% annually, according to Berg.
Councilmember April Graves said the city should consider donating its old truck to its sister city, Voinjama, Liberia, or another comparable city as was done with aging fire trucks several years ago.
