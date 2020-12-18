Brooklyn Center’s Highway 252 Safety Task Force recommended Dec. 14 that the City Council hire an independent consultant to evaluate future layout proposals for the freeway conversion project.
While Mayor Mike Elliott, Councilmember Marquita Butler, and to a lesser extent, Councilmember April Graves spoke in favor of the concept, Councilmember Dan Ryan was less receptive. It was unclear if Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson was on the conference call, and she made no comments on the proposal.
“I do think we need to obtain an expert that can review 252 and give us some insights,” Elliott said. “MnDOT has its own interests in this, regional interests, and we need to look out for Brooklyn Center.”
Task Force recommendation
The Task Force recommended that the city hire an outside consultant that would focus on evaluating designs for the city’s needs, rather than looking at the project as a strictly regional asset. The group made the recommendation during a presentation on a public engagement survey it conducted earlier in 2020.
“Safety has become replaced by other goals, things like predetermining where the interchange should be regardless of safety,” said Stephen Cooper, a Task Force member.
“Since the previous proposals were taken off the table, there has been absolutely no engagement or transparency with people who live in Brooklyn Center, particularly those who live along 252. The (Technical Advisory Committee) meetings are kept closed and there’s no reports coming out of them during this crucial time when the criteria for what the new 252 will look like is being decided.”
When the council created the Task Force by mayoral proclamation, it declared that city staff members and the Minnesota Department of Transportation should provide the body with any information or materials it requested.
“On May 12, we asked MnDOT, ‘How can we best work together in a collegial fashion to provide input, exchange ideas, and be a productive resource?’ Their response – three weeks later – ‘We do not want you to work directly with us but instead work through Brooklyn Center city staff,’” said Tom Kouri, another Task Force member. “We’ve reached out to city staff and asked to share plans, and they have been unwilling to meet with us.”
He agreed that public engagement has been unsatisfactory for the project. “We feel we are being treated differently, short-changed and shutout,” Kouri said.
“I strongly recommend that the city of Brooklyn Center conduct an independent safety review,” said Task Force Member Bill Newman. “We need to have an independent review, so experts that are not part of the DOT design team would do that review.”
Council opinions
Elliott agreed with the Task Force recommendation. “We need to look out for the well being of our citizens,” he said. “We are interested in improving safety on 252, 100%. But, we are also interested in the other issues such as multi-modal transportation, the issues related to equity, the issues related to the environment. And so in order to really get at those interests, I think we have to have our own experts to be able to advise the City Council.”
Butler agreed on the need for independent analysis. “I definitely support bringing in external experts that don’t have stake in this to make sure that we’re getting the best evaluation for Brooklyn Center,” she said.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said a great deal of public engagement on the project has occurred in his 14-year tenure on the council, and noted the city hired an independent consultant for assistance much earlier in the process. There will be additional citizen engagement as part of the larger environmental review process, he said.
“In my view, safety has never been less than the top priority for all concerned,” Ryan said. “There had been extensive, extensive engagement with the community.”
Graves said she would like hear a history of the engagement that has occurred on the project to this point. With the long project timeline, demographics or other factors could have changed in the city, she said.
She said she was not necessarily opposed to bringing in an outside expert, and that as council members, it was their duty to focus on the city’s interests rather than the region’s interests.
“I really feel like I have a lot more questions than answers,” Graves added.
There was some disagreement between the Task Force and city staff about cooperation.
“We asked to meet with them, we asked for information,” Cooper said. “The information, from our minds, has not been coming.”
“We’re more than happy to provide information,” City Manager Curt Boganey said, “but I will say that I don’t want to ask the staff to be engaged in unproductive meetings. We will provide any information that is asked for.”
“I’m disturbed really to hear that they’ve been having difficulty receiving information about this public project,” Elliott said.
A brief, recent history
Highway 252 is one of Minnesota’s most crash-prone stretches of highway, with five of its intersections in the state’s top 100 for crash costs. The interchange at 66th Avenue has the second highest crash costs in the state, while the interchange at 85th Avenue has the ninth highest. The 73rd Avenue intersection ranks 12th.
A project converting some of the highway’s at-grade, signal-controlled intersections to freeway-style interchanges has been in consideration since 2005. Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and Hennepin County are partners on the project.
In November 2019, when the project was in its environmental assessment phase, a group of Brooklyn Center residents addressed the council to raise concerns with certain aspects of the freeway conversion proposal. Specifically, they brought concerns related to the to spacing between the interchange proposed at 66th Avenue and I-94/694, as well as environmental and pollution concerns.
The council deemed this group an ad hoc Task Force early in 2020.
Brooklyn Center’s council and the Task Force pushed back on project plans at a Feb. 3 work session with several project partners, raising a number of misgivings about the project.
Chief among these was issues of spacing related to the 66th Avenue interchange. While the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s design manual recommends that interchanges be spaced at least a mile apart, in one proposed layout, the 66th Avenue interchange was spaced at approximately a third of a mile from the I-94/694/Highway 100 interchanges.
Project engineers said the guidelines are not strict rules. Other road projects in the metro had been built with similar distances between interchanges and had proved to be safe, they said.
However, there was no consensus among council members on how to move forward with the project.
Meanwhile, in Brooklyn Park, the City Council continued to push for the project to move ahead.
In April 2020, the Minnesota Department of Transportation stepped away from its environmental assessment work to undertake a more intensive environmental impact study for the project.
“In the last year, the project team’s understanding of the project complexity and complexity of stakeholder concerns grew to a point where it was appropriate to transition to an (Environmental Impact Statement),” a MnDOT spokesperson said.
“This will allow for a more robust alternatives analysis process and enhanced public engagement. This helps ensure that whatever alternative is ultimately selected best meets the project purpose and needs while minimizing impacts.”
Survey
The Task Force assembled and distributed a 27-question survey to gauge resident opinions on the project. The surveys were distributed to residents living in the Highway 252 corridor.
According to the Task Force, volunteers distributed survey materials to all households in an area bounded by Humbolt Avenue to the west, the Mississippi River to the east, and 62nd Avenue to the south. The northern survey area had two boundaries: On the east side of Highway 252, Brookdale Drive was the northern boundary; on the west side, 73rd Avenue between Humboldt and 252 was the boundary.
Volunteers left flyers at apartment buildings they were not able to access in person.
The Task Force received 166 responses. As of 2018, the city’s population was 30,910.
Respondents generally supported improving the highway, but more than half did not want to see it converted to a full freeway model.
Fifty-four percent of respondents supported improving the highway without converting it to a freeway, while 35% supported freeway conversion.
Respondents also supported a highway design that follows guidelines for interchange spacing and acceleration lane distance. Ninety-five percent of respondents said MnDOT should follow its safety guidelines in its proposals.
Support for increased public transit, pedestrian bridge crossings, reduced traffic and sound barriers was also strong. Ninety percent of respondents said sound barriers would be an important part of the highway conversion design.
“Of course this is a segment of the population, but it’s, I think, the best that we’ve gotten so far in terms of engagement since I’ve been on the council,” Butler said.
