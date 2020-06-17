Brooklyn Center’s City Council at its June 8 meeting amended the development plan for the Shingle Creek Crossing site to allow for car washes.
This came at the request of a developer, along with a list of other changes to allowable uses, in an effort to bring new development to the former Brookdale Mall site. The council was willing to amend the plan to allow for a car wash proposal to move forward but did not approve the other requests for increased regulatory flexibility.
Mayor Mike Elliott cast the lone vote in opposition to the change.
Gatlin Development, which has been marketing the site for development since 2010, has been working with local entrepreneurs to move the car wash proposal forward. Frank Gatlin of Gatlin Development said that he has worked on several comparable projects elsewhere in the country, and that they generally attract 800 to 1,000 customers per day. The increase in traffic would likely assist in bringing other redevelopment to the site, he said.
Despite a decade spent attempting to bring standalone restaurants to the site, it has not drawn that type of interest and there is still more than adequate space to accommodate a restaurant user at the Shingle Creek Crossing site in the future, Gatlin added.
The standalone car wash is proposed for construction in the northeast corner of the site between Aspen Dental and Shingle Creek, south of Bass Lake Road.
The developer requested that the development plan be amended to remove requirements that four lots be reserved for eating establishments. Also requested was the removal of restrictions for group day care facilities, drop-in childcare centers, educational uses and gas stations. The council did not approve the request to drop these additional restrictions.
Parking requirements were also amended to reflect the potential change in use.
“We have the Holiday Convenience Store on the corner of Bass Lake Road there, [and] people come in all the time asking us, ‘Is your car wash open today?’ And we say, ‘We don’t have a car wash.’ The people of Brooklyn Center want a car wash,” said developer Matt Durand. “The car wash we’re intending to build here … it’s state-of-the-art. We’re not building something that’s going to look outdated.”
While the council approved the amendment to the planned-unit development overlay district to allow for car washes as a use, the proposal would still need to return to the city for further approvals before construction would occur.
Some council members were hesitant to move forward with the proposal.
Elliott said that the site warrants a better use than a car wash. Of all the amenities residents request, a car wash is not one of them, he said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said that despite Gatlin’s promises to keep the larger Shingle Creek Crossing site and tenant areas clean, the site has become increasingly dirty. Councilmember April Graves said that while the city needs a car wash and to be flexible in considering redevelopment, the site is not a particularly good place to develop one.
Councilmember Dan Ryan spoke in favor of the proposal, as did Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson. While this site would not be her first pick for a car wash, the community would be well served by such an amenity, Lawrence-Anderson said.
The council also ended up in a larger discussion about income inequality and race following comments from Ryan. He argued that as the city has become more diverse, it has also become less wealthy, and the city needs to try to address racial inequalities to the best of its abilities.
“So much has changed since the 1980s, early 90s, when Brookdale was still there and still vibrant,” Ryan said. “As much as I am proud of the diversity of our city, to this point we’re struggling with the fact diversity has brought lower income.”
Elliott said he respectfully disagreed with that premise, saying that diversity brings economic strength. He cited data from the state related to the economic contributions brought by Liberian immigrants to the state.
“We know that we have struggled economically, but it doesn’t mean that minorities are the cause of Brooklyn Center’s struggles financially, he said.”
Ryan went on to clarify his comment.
“Our diversity has great promise, but at the same time, I was focusing on, given that data that shows very grave racial disparities in terms of household individual income, and that’s something that has to be overcome,” Ryan said.
Butler also questioned Ryan’s comments. “We have to be careful of our words especially now, if we’ve learned anything these last two weeks. We’re tired. We’re tired of these comments. We’re tired of these labels. We’re tired,” she said. “I would just appreciate going forward that we watch ourselves when labeling certain communities.”
