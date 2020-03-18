A split Brooklyn Center City Council tabled a vote related to its position on Highway 252 interstate conversion at its March 9 meeting.
With Councilmember Dan Ryan absent while attending a National League of Cities conference, the remaining four members of the council were split in their support for converting the at-grade expressway into a grade-separated freeway.
While Mayor Mike Elliott and Councilmember Marquita Butler cast votes in opposition to a statement of support, Councilmembers April Graves and Kris Lawrence-Anderson cast votes in support of the same motion.
As such, the council voted to table the issue until its next meeting.
The topic has been one of regular discussion in Brooklyn Center in recent months. While some form of the project has been in discussion since 2005, the proposal has come under increased scrutiny by Brooklyn Center’s council this year. In February, the council hosted a work session with project partners, and some members expressed concerns about the safety of the existing proposal.
The council also created a Highway 252 Safety Task Force to study safety concerns in the corridor.
According to a council document drafted by public works director Doran Cote, as of Feb. 10, “The majority consensus of the City Council/EDA was to change Highway 252 from a highway to a freeway, but the City Council/EDA is not committed to any of the proposed plans.”
Thus, city staff members brought the more specific question related to conversion to a grade-separated freeway before the council March 9.
While the matter was initially proposed to come before the council on its consent agenda, where the council can approve multiple, noncontroversial agenda items in a single vote, it was moved off the consent agenda to allow for further discussion.
Although Elliott prefaced the discussion by saying he wanted to table the matter until a future meeting, Graves moved approval of the resolution, which resulted in a 2-2 vote, with Graves and Lawrence-Anderson casting votes in favor of the resolution. A tie vote results in a failed motion.
The council has specific rules related to tabled agenda items. That is, the council may either table an item to be readdressed at a specific date, its next meeting, or it may table an item indefinitely. Once an item has been tabled indefinitely, a majority of the council must agree to have the item brought back on an agenda before it can be readdressed.
While Elliott said he wanted to table the discussion indefinitely, Lawrence-Anderson and Graves said they were not comfortable with an indefinite tabling, and that the matter should come before the council at its next meeting. Elliott was amenable to this, and the council unanimously approved the proposal to table until the next meeting.
The conversion project, which is currently in its environmental review phase, has been operating as a collaborative effort between the cities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, Hennepin County, the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the Metropolitan Council, Metro Transit, Three Rivers Park District and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.
If the project moves forward in its existing state, the conceptual work area includes Interstate 94 between downtown Minneapolis and Interstate 694, and Highway 252 between I-694 and Highway 610. The environmental study is considering Highway 252 for conversion to a freeway, and MnPass lanes are being considered for both Highway 252 and I-94. The stretch of highway – currently controlled by stoplights at 66th Avenue, 70th Avenue, 73rd Avenue, Brookdale Drive, 81st Avenue and 85th Avenue – would be converted into a freeway without controlled intersections.
The project, as it is currently being proposed, would construct new interchanges at 85th Avenue, Brookdale Drive and 66th Avenue.
Among the concerns brought up by the Highway 252 Safety Task Force, as well as some council members, is the proposed interchange at 66th Avenue. Concerns related to pollution have also been brought forward.
Task force member Stephen Cooper spoke before the council, calling the vote to consider support for a grade-separated freeway “premature.” Project partners have been unable to answer many of the task force’s questions, and the answers the task force has gotten have been at times inconsistent, he said. Pollution, and its connection to high asthma rates, need to be considered before moving the project forward, he said.
Elliott said that he and City Manager Curt Boganey met with other elected officials to discuss the project recently. At this meeting, he learned about a bill that would require bus rapid transit to be included in the proposed conversion project.
The bill, House File 2944 and companion Senate File 2971, states that “The commissioner of transportation must not include establishment of one or more high-occupancy vehicle lanes ... as part of the Highway 252/94 project unless the project includes facilities for highway bus rapid transit.”
Currently, all of the bill’s authors are Minneapolis residents.
Given the new development, as well as concerns brought forward by the safety task force, Elliott said the council should take additional time to digest the information and consider its support for the project.
