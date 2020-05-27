Brooklyn Center senior Jasmine Moy faced adversity in high school, losing two family members her junior year.
Ultimately, she persevered and is moving on to continue her education after high school.
“During junior year I began taking PSEO classes at North Hennepin Community College. In addition to that, I lost two family members,” she said. “My aunt had passed at the start of the year, near the same time my grandma was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. It was incredibly difficult to manage college classes, grieving, and processing my grandma’s diagnosis. My GPA suffered quite a lot, and overall, it was the most difficult year of my life. This all came at a very critical time in my high school years, yet I was able to keep my grades up and push through that time.”
Despite all this grief, Moy still was able to stay positive and find refuge in her friends, classmates, and softball.
“[I started] creating a lot of new friendships during my junior year. Contrary to what I’ve previously said, that year I started talking more with some people and it really brought a light to that terrible time,” she said. “They don’t even know what I was going through to this day, yet our laughs in class and simple conversations really created some of the best memories during my time in high school.”
Playing softball was ultimately positive for Moy.
“I have always been very soft-spoken and reserved, so it took a lot to join this sport,” she said. “It boosted my confidence immensely and I have so many fond memories of playing with my team … I developed such a love for the sport and am really disappointed about missing this season.”
Moy enjoys the study of psychology and plans to pursue it in her higher education.
“I plan on attending Hamline University in the fall,” she said. “I am majoring in psychology for now until I figure out exactly what path I want to go down, as in therapy, medicine [or] nursing ... I hope to continue my college education after the next four years, wherever it takes me.”
In her spare time, Moy enjoys music and writing.
Follow Kevin Miller on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunpost
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.