The Brooklyn Center School Board is changing the name of Earle Brown Elementary School to Brooklyn Center Elementary.
The board unanimously voted to change the name at a June 22 work session and is expected to approve the new name by resolution July 20.
According to the district, the change has been suggested in recent years by community members because of Brown’s alleged ties to supremacist groups in Minnesota.
“Members of the board felt strongly that it was time to change the name of the school,” said Cheryl Jechorek, board chair. “We want to continue to create a school community that is welcoming to everyone and is working to eliminate racist practices that impact learning for our students.”
“Earle Brown has been a celebrated figure in our community for generations, but there have also been questions surrounding his involvement in organizations and activities that go against what we stand for as a district,” said Superintendent Carly Baker. “The children who are in Brooklyn Center today deserve to go to a school that’s not named after someone with alleged affiliations to supremacist groups.”
The name change will put the elementary school in alignment with the existing names for Brooklyn Center middle and high schools.
