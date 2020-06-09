BC11STgraduation - Baker.JPG

Superintendent Carly Baker delivers her comments to students June 5. “I am profoundly sorry that we aren’t there today. Your safety matters to all of us ... you have handled everything these past three months with a grace and maturity beyond your years,” she said. “We believe in you. You’ve made us proud.” (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - Robinson.JPG

Constance Robinson, principal of the Early College Academy, sings Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love of All” to students June 5. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - Minter.JPG

No matter how this happening, remember you did it. You made it,” said Class President Shawny Minter. “Class of 2020, our vision has always been there, even if timing hasn't always been so perfect. I know this because in 7th grade I came out as gay. It was a perfect time for me but not for my friends and teachers … I became an activist for the LGBTQIA+ community. I became the first girl on the Brooklyn Center football team … I became the first African-American queer homecoming king. I want other young people that are watching to know that you have a voice. You can speak up … as a class we're destined for greatness. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - Goyah.JPG

Math teacher Sizi Goyah addresses students, partially quoting Maya Angelou and Notorious BIG in his comments. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - Fraiser.JPG

Brooklyn Center High School Principal Josh Fraser addresses students at a virtual graduation ceremony June 5. He told students that he was “overcome with emotion,” and that while he was sad to be unable to celebrate with them in person, the things the class has experienced will allow them to handle their struggles better and thrive in their futures. He also asked students for a moment of silence for George Floyd before they began celebrating. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - Band.JPG

Brooklyn Center’s band remotely plays “God Only Knows,” by Brian Wilson and Tony Asher. The band was led by Miles Uhrich, director of Bands. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - Gray.JPG

Valedictorian Josh Gray said that given the circumstances, he preferred to offer inspirational quotes to his fellow students rather than advice for the future. He quoted both John Lennon and Jerry Garcia in his comments. “Life is what happens when you were too busy making plans,” were among the Lennon quotes he offered. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation- Holmes.JPG

Former Brooklyn Center students T’shawn and T’shuru Holmes sang the Star Spangled Banner as the ceremony gets underway. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation -Beyatt.JPG

Students were shown one-by-one receiving their diplomas. Pictured is graduate Journey Brianne Beyatt. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - Toss2.JPG

A group of students tossed their hats as the graduation ceremony ended. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - toss.JPG

A group of students tossed their hats as the graduation ceremony ended. (Submitted photo)
BC11STgraduation - baby.JPG

Students’ baby pictures were shown before and after the ceremony. (Submitted photo)

