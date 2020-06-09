No matter how this happening, remember you did it. You made it,” said Class President Shawny Minter. “Class of 2020, our vision has always been there, even if timing hasn't always been so perfect. I know this because in 7th grade I came out as gay. It was a perfect time for me but not for my friends and teachers … I became an activist for the LGBTQIA+ community. I became the first girl on the Brooklyn Center football team … I became the first African-American queer homecoming king. I want other young people that are watching to know that you have a voice. You can speak up … as a class we're destined for greatness. (Submitted photo)
