Brooklyn Center’s Police Department has collected racial data on its officer-initiated stops since 2019, and reviewed those figures with the City Council at its Sept. 14 meeting.
Mayor Mike Elliott said he believes the data shows a pattern of racial disparities, while city staff members and some council members argued the data is insufficient to draw such conclusions, and that a social scientist is needed to analyze the data more thoroughly.
“What is clear is that there is significant racial inequalities in who gets stopped by the Brooklyn Center Police Department,” said Mayor Mike Elliott. “Unfortunately this data confirms that we in Brooklyn Center and the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the city of Brooklyn Center, and all of us as part of the Brooklyn Center government, we’re not immune from the racial inequalities that we see in policing across the state of Minnesota and across the United States. It reflects the systemic nature of racial inequality.”
City Manager Curt Boganey is among those who believe more information is needed to determine the meaning of the data.
“It is far too early to draw conclusions from the limited data that’s been provided this evening,” he said. “I can say unequivocally that to draw far-reaching conclusions, which is simply an inference from limited data points, is a very unsophisticated way of responding to the data.”
Racial disparities do not necessarily equate to biased policing, said Police Chief Tim Gannon. “There’s a number of factors that need to be evaluated,” he said.
Data
The police department began collecting officer-initiated stop data June 1, 2019. The data collected through Aug. 7, 2020, was analyzed and presented to the council.
The data represents only interactions that police officers initiated, rather than incidents in which police responded to calls for service. The data on race is also based on officer perceptions in each incident. That is, following an incident, officers self-reported what they believed to be the race of the individuals they interacted with.
Also collected in the data were steps that officers took during a stop such as a frisk, or a cursory pat down to seize weapons or contraband, and searches, or a more extensive search for evidence, often related to arrest.
The data collected represents 2,144 total stops. In those interactions, 62% of individuals stopped were African American, 25% were white, 6% were Hispanic, 5% were Asian, 2% had an undermined race, and less than 1% were Native American.
Stops were broken down as receiving no search action, a frisk, or a search. 7.1% of African Americans were searched, 4% were frisked, and 88.9% received no search action. For whites, 7.2% were searched, 2.6% were frisked, and 90.2% received no search action. Among Hispanics, 8.9% were searched, 6.5% were frisked, and 84.6% received no search action. Among Asians, 7.5% were searched, less than 1% were frisked, and 91.6% received no search action.
In those stops, 18 African Americans were arrested, making up 49% of all arrests. Thirteen white people made up 35% of the total arrests. Four Hispanic people were arrested, making up 11% of all arrests, while two Asian people were arrested, making up 5% of the total arrests.
Varying by race, between 85% and 91% of those stopped were released without any enforcement action, meaning no citation was issued or arrest made. None of the four Native Americans that were stopped were cited or arrested.
Of those stopped, 97% were adults, and 3% were minors. Sixty-eight percent of those stopped were male, while 32% were female.
Response
Gannon said the goal of the data collection is to better determine if a driver’s race has an impact on police behavior in initiating a stop, as well as if race has an impact on officer behavior following a stop. “Those questions are fairly easy; the answers are not,” Gannon said.
He cautioned that it’s important to set benchmarks in the data to better determine what conclusions can be drawn. “I will have to lean on a social scientist to look at how to research the data,” Gannon said. “I can’t say we pass, and I can’t say we fail. It’s just too difficult looking at the data.”
The department also wants to look for resident feedback on how data should be considered.
“When you have numbers that show that African Americans disproportionately are stopped and frisked compared to other folks, this isn’t new,” Elliott said. “We see this all over the country and all over the state. The data speaks for itself.”
Councilmember April Graves said it was too soon for her draw conclusions, and that additional data, such as expected stops based on demographics would need to be added for comparison.
“This is just really a starting point. I don’t feel I can draw a ton of conclusions,” Graves said.
She added it would also be good to look at the final reason for arrest, arrestees’ city of residence, the age range of the people stopped, and interactions that result in detainments but not arrests.
“I think it’s a good starting point,” said Councilmember Kris Lawrence-Anderson, who concurred with Graves on the need for additional data points.
The community buy-in will be important to future data consideration, Councilmember Marquita Butler said, because different people will have different experiences or perspectives on their interactions with the police department.
Councilmember Dan Ryan said that when officers are acting within their legal parameters, and are acting respectfully and lawfully, he will support the department.
“I’m committed to this work and I hope to see it forward,” Gannon said.
The police department is continuing to collect this data for future use.
