Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott speaks at a press conference following the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin April 20.

After former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in killing George Floyd, in Brooklyn Center, Mayor Mike Elliott told reporters the decision is a sign of the need for continued racial equity work.

"This is a historic day," he said at an April 20 press conference. "Today's jury's decision has a very particular feel. What makes this day historic also highlights the systemic inequities that exist in our system."

There is a bond between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center, he said.

20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop April 11.

"We share a border, we share families. Daunte went to school in Minneapolis," he said. "We here in Brooklyn Center are still experiencing that deep pain that has come from Daunte's death."

