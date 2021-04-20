After former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in killing George Floyd, in Brooklyn Center, Mayor Mike Elliott told reporters the decision is a sign of the need for continued racial equity work.
"This is a historic day," he said at an April 20 press conference. "Today's jury's decision has a very particular feel. What makes this day historic also highlights the systemic inequities that exist in our system."
There is a bond between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center, he said.
20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop April 11.
"We share a border, we share families. Daunte went to school in Minneapolis," he said. "We here in Brooklyn Center are still experiencing that deep pain that has come from Daunte's death."
