After pushing its legal tobacco sale age up to 21 years old, the Brooklyn Center City Council has elected to discontinue the sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products at its municipal liquor stores.
Two Park Center high-school students, Yong Cheng Yang and Khe Mee Yang, asked the council to stop selling tobacco and tobacco-related products in November.
The council was unanimous in its support for the resolution, which will cost the city approximately $6,000, or less than one half a percent of annual sales and profits at its stores.
The council formally adopted a resolution discontinuing the sale of tobacco products Dec. 9.
Each of the Yangs has advocated for raising both the city’s and the state’s legal tobacco sale age to 21.
“Thank you for all your hard work and the decision that you made,” Yong Cheng Yang said. “I’m very thankful for that … I just hope for the best for the community.”
Emily Anderson, who works with the Association of Nonsmokers Minnesota, thanked the council for working towards reducing youth access to tobacco. “Tobacco is not going away, unfortunately. It’s a problem we have to continue to tackle, there’s not one perfect solution,” she said.
Councilmember Marquita Butler said that the council considers youth voices when making decisions about the city’s policies.
Councilmembers Kris Lawrence-Anderson and Dan Ryan thanked advocates who have pushed the council to limit youth access to tobacco.
The council had previously voted to not renew its tobacco license Nov. 25.
