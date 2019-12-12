The Brooklyn Center Economic Development Authority purchased the vacant Target building at 6100 Shingle Creek Pkwy. Nov. 26 for $3.6 million, according to a Minnesota Department of Revenue certificate of real estate value.
The Brooklyn Center City Council, acting as the Economic Development Authority, had approved a purchase option agreement with Target Corporation for acquisition of the property in July 2019.
Target closed its Brooklyn Center location in February 2019, and the building has sat vacant ever since. The approximately 9-acre property, constructed in 1986, was originally listed for sale with an asking price of $4.2 million. According to Hennepin County property tax data, the 2019 assessed market value for the property is $3.8 million.
After a period of negotiation, the city was able to sign a purchase option agreement, which gave the city exclusive rights to perform testing and due diligence on the property prior to its purchase.
The building sits inside the larger so-called “opportunity zone,” an area the city is planning for future redevelopment. The Target site joins another 35 acres of city-owned property in the opportunity site area planned for redevelopment.
Currently, Alatus LLC is in heading the redevelopment work for city-owned opportunity site land.
