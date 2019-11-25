Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Nov. 11 at 2:01 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 11 at 2:45 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 13 at 8:55 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 13 at 4:06 p.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North

• Nov. 14 at 4:44 p.m., 1100 block of 62nd Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 11 at 12:48 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Nov. 12 at 9:48 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Nov. 12 at 8:19 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Lilac Drive North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 11 at 4:13 p.m., 1100 block of 67th Avenue North

• Nov. 13 at 7:11 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• Nov. 14 at 8:14 p.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 11 at 2:24 p.m., 1100 block of 67th Avenue North

FORGERY:

• Nov. 11 at 12:27 p.m., 4700 block of Wingard Lane

• Nov. 11 at 2:08 p.m., 4300 block of 71st Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 12 at 8:13 a.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and 55th Avenue North

VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:

• Nov. 12 at 8:16 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Wingard Place

FRAUD:

• Nov. 11 at 4:07 p.m., 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North

• Nov. 12 at 4:16 p.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Nov. 11 at 2:24 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:

• Nov. 11 at 10:28 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• Nov. 13 at 9:22 a.m., 5400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Nov. 13 at 9:49 a.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

HIT-AND-RUN:

• Nov. 13 at 10:25 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 58th Avenue North

IDENTITY THEFT:

• Nov. 13 at 9:28 p.m., 1400 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

