Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Nov. 11 at 2:01 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 11 at 2:45 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 13 at 8:55 a.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 13 at 4:06 p.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North
• Nov. 14 at 4:44 p.m., 1100 block of 62nd Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 11 at 12:48 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Nov. 12 at 9:48 p.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• Nov. 12 at 8:19 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Lilac Drive North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 11 at 4:13 p.m., 1100 block of 67th Avenue North
• Nov. 13 at 7:11 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Nov. 14 at 8:14 p.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 11 at 2:24 p.m., 1100 block of 67th Avenue North
FORGERY:
• Nov. 11 at 12:27 p.m., 4700 block of Wingard Lane
• Nov. 11 at 2:08 p.m., 4300 block of 71st Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 12 at 8:13 a.m., intersection of Xerxes Avenue North and 55th Avenue North
VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:
• Nov. 12 at 8:16 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Wingard Place
FRAUD:
• Nov. 11 at 4:07 p.m., 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North
• Nov. 12 at 4:16 p.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Nov. 11 at 2:24 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:
• Nov. 11 at 10:28 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:
• Nov. 13 at 9:22 a.m., 5400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Nov. 13 at 9:49 a.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Nov. 13 at 10:25 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 58th Avenue North
IDENTITY THEFT:
• Nov. 13 at 9:28 p.m., 1400 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
