Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Nov. 18 at 12:18 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 19 at 6:13 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 19 at 9:47 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 6:17 a.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 7:39 a.m., 6900 block of Logan Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 2:46 a.m., 6300 block of France Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 10:40 a.m., 6200 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Nov. 22 at 5:46 a.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Nov. 22 at 10:36 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 18 at 2:01 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Nov. 18 at 3:54 p.m., 6300 block of Scott Avenue North

• Nov. 19 at 1:25 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 6:19 p.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 1:14 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

• Nov. 21 at 11:10 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Nov. 18 at 6:57 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 20 at 2:45 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 9:58 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 18 at 5:42 a.m., 4900 block of France Avenue North

• Nov. 20 at 7:14 p.m., 7000 block of Perry Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 7:38 a.m., 7000 block of Perry Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 11:47 a.m., 6900 block of Scott Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 21 at 5:11 p.m., 5600 block of Fremont Avenue North

SEND/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Nov. 22 at 12:39 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Interstate 94

FRAUD:

• Nov. 21 at 9:24 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• Nov. 21 at 2:33 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

INTERFERE WITH POLICE OFFICER:

• Nov. 20 at 9:21 a.m., 2900 block of Nash Road

FAIL TO REGISTER AS SEX OFFENDER:

• Nov. 21 at 2:30 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North

HIT-AND-RUN:

• Nov. 22 at 6:10 a.m., intersection of Highway 252 and 66th Avenue North

FIRE:

• Nov. 21 at 3:41 a.m., 6900 block of Perry Avenue North

