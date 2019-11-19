Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Nov. 4 at 12:44 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 4 at 7:40 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Nov. 5 at 9 a.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North
• Nov. 5 at 9:05 a.m., 3900 block of 51st Avenue North
• Nov. 6 at 9:58 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 6 at 1:38 p.m., 7000 block of Fremont Avenue North
• Nov. 6 at 4 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 7 at 11:40 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Nov. 7 at 6:39 p.m., 5700 block of James Circle North
• Nov. 9 at 3:21 p.m., 700 block of Logan Avenue North
• Nov. 9 at 7:28 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North
• Nov. 10 at 1:02 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 4 at 4:12 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Nov. 4 at 10:43 p.m., 700 block of 73rd Avenue North
• Nov. 5 at 2:02 a.m., 4900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Nov. 5 at 6:29 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Nov. 6 at 6:28 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:
• Nov. 4 at 12:07 a.m., 7100 block of Halifax Avenue North
• Nov. 4 at 3:38 a.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Single Creek Parkway
• Nov. 8 at 12:48 a.m., 6400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 10 at 6:42 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
BURGLARY:
• Nov. 4 at 1:12 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
CARRY A WEAPON WITHOUT A PERMIT:
• Nov. 4 at 7:56 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING:
• Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m., intersection of 66th Avenue North and Highway 252
VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:
• Nov. 5 at 1:06 a.m., 5700 block of Northport Drive
• Nov. 5 at 12:33 p.m., 5600 block of Camden Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Nov. 6 at 9:07 a.m., 6700 block of Quail Avenue North
• Nov. 9 at 2:10 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• Nov. 7 at 4:48 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
FLEEING POLICE:
• Nov. 6 at 11:22 p.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.