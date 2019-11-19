Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Nov. 4 at 12:44 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 4 at 7:40 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Nov. 5 at 9 a.m., 5400 block of 85th Avenue North

• Nov. 5 at 9:05 a.m., 3900 block of 51st Avenue North

• Nov. 6 at 9:58 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 6 at 1:38 p.m., 7000 block of Fremont Avenue North

• Nov. 6 at 4 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Nov. 7 at 11:40 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Nov. 7 at 6:39 p.m., 5700 block of James Circle North

• Nov. 9 at 3:21 p.m., 700 block of Logan Avenue North

• Nov. 9 at 7:28 p.m., 700 block of 66th Avenue North

• Nov. 10 at 1:02 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• Nov. 4 at 4:12 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• Nov. 4 at 10:43 p.m., 700 block of 73rd Avenue North

• Nov. 5 at 2:02 a.m., 4900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Nov. 5 at 6:29 p.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Nov. 6 at 6:28 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

GIVING FALSE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Nov. 4 at 12:07 a.m., 7100 block of Halifax Avenue North

• Nov. 4 at 3:38 a.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Single Creek Parkway

• Nov. 8 at 12:48 a.m., 6400 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Nov. 10 at 6:42 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

BURGLARY:

• Nov. 4 at 1:12 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

CARRY A WEAPON WITHOUT A PERMIT:

• Nov. 4 at 7:56 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

DRIVE-BY SHOOTING:

• Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m., intersection of 66th Avenue North and Highway 252

VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:

• Nov. 5 at 1:06 a.m., 5700 block of Northport Drive

• Nov. 5 at 12:33 p.m., 5600 block of Camden Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Nov. 6 at 9:07 a.m., 6700 block of Quail Avenue North

• Nov. 9 at 2:10 p.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• Nov. 7 at 4:48 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

FLEEING POLICE:

• Nov. 6 at 11:22 p.m., 5400 block of Emerson Avenue North

