Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Nov. 2 at 8:03 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 3 at 3:57 p.m., 2900 block of 69th Avenue North
• Nov. 3 at 7:59 p.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North
• Nov. 3 at 10:28 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Nov. 4 at 7:15 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• Nov. 4 at 9:19 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Nov. 5 at 12:09 p.m., 6700 block of Willow Lane North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Nov. 3 at 3:44 p.m., 6000 block of Bryant Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• Nov. 3 at 5:12 p.m., intersection of 72nd Avenue North and Emerson Avenue North
VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:
• Nov. 4 at 5:55 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Nov. 4 at 2:53 p.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Nov. 3 at 10:28 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
FIRE:
• Nov. 3 at 7:51 p.m., 5000 block of Ewing Avenue North
