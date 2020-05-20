Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• May 4 at 9:42 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue
• May 5 at 3:37 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• May 5 at 4:50 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 6 at 1:35 a.m., 2100 block of Brookview Drive
• May 7 at 10:49 a.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North
• May 7 at 5:07 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• May 7 at 5 p.m., 7100 block of Lee Avenue North
• May 8 at 3:14 p.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
• May 9 at 2:44 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
DRIVING AFTER REVOCATION:
• May 4 at 10:24 a.m., County Road 10 & Highway 100
VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER
• May 5 at 8:18 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY:
• May 7 at 8:41 a.m., 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North
• May 7 at 10:39 a.m., 5400 block of Camden Avenue North
IDENTITY THEFT:
• May 4 at 2:39 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
OBSTRUCTING LEGAL PROCESS:
• May 6 at 11:52 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• May 7 at 2:51 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
TRESPASSING:
• May 5 at 2:33 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• May 7 at 6:39 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• May 7 at 11:42 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• May 4 at 9:28 p.m., 1600 block of 68th Lane North
• May 5 at 11:37 a.m., 5400 Emerson Avenue North
• May 6 at 7:20 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
