Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• May 4 at 9:42 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue

• May 5 at 3:37 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• May 5 at 4:50 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 6 at 1:35 a.m., 2100 block of Brookview Drive

• May 7 at 10:49 a.m., 6300 block of Camden Avenue North

• May 7 at 5:07 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 7 at 5 p.m., 7100 block of Lee Avenue North

• May 8 at 3:14 p.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive

• May 9 at 2:44 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

DRIVING AFTER REVOCATION:

• May 4 at 10:24 a.m., County Road 10 & Highway 100

VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER

• May 5 at 8:18 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY:

• May 7 at 8:41 a.m., 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North

• May 7 at 10:39 a.m., 5400 block of Camden Avenue North

IDENTITY THEFT:

• May 4 at 2:39 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

OBSTRUCTING LEGAL PROCESS:

• May 6 at 11:52 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• May 7 at 2:51 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

TRESPASSING:

• May 5 at 2:33 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• May 7 at 6:39 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• May 7 at 11:42 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• May 4 at 9:28 p.m., 1600 block of 68th Lane North

• May 5 at 11:37 a.m., 5400 Emerson Avenue North

• May 6 at 7:20 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

