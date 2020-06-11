bc cops

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• May 25 at 12:18 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 25 at 6:54 p.m., 7000 block of Quail Avenue North

• May 25 at 8:34 p.m., 6100 block of Camden Avenue North

• May 26 at 11:18 a.m., 6700 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 27 at 12:16 p.m., 2000 block of Brookview Drive

• May 28 at 9:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 28 at 11:11 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• May 29 at 11:22 a.m., 5000 block of 71st Avenue North

• May 29 at 3:17 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• May 30 at 8:34 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• May 31 at 8:32 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 25 at 11:06 p.m., 7000 block of France Avenue North

• May 28 at 3:01 a.m., 5400 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• May 28 at 3:21 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North

• May 28 at 9:32 a.m., 1000 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 28 at 12:36 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 28 at 9:16 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• May 28 at 11:01 a.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• May 28 at 8:38 a.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 29 at 1:01 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• May 29 at 3:37 a.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• May 29 at 4:44 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North

• May 29 at 8:45 a.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 30 at 7:27 a.m., 2100 block of 57th Avenue North

• May 30 at 8:54 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• May 30 at 1:25 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

HIT-AND-RUN:

• May 25 at 6:33 p.m., Wingard Place & Brooklyn Boulevard

TRESPASSING:

• May 26 at 7:56 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

FAMILY OFFENSE-CHILD NEGLECT:

• May 27 at 3:09 p.m., 6200 block of Unity Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• May 26 at 2:57 p.m., 7200 block of Camden Avenue North

• May 28 at 10:10 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

ARSON:

• May 28 at 4:08 a.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

WEAPONS POSSESSION-NO PERMIT:

• May 26 at 1 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• May 27 at 9:51 p.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive

• May 28 at 6:19 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• May 25 at 4:02 a.m., 5500 block of Russell Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• May 28 at 1:39 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 28 at 9:56 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

FLEEING A POLICE OFFICER IN VEHICLE:

• May 29 at 8:23 p.m., Brooklyn Boulevard & 69th Avenue North

• May 30 at 2:32 p.m., 4800 block of Lilac Drive North

