Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• May 18 at 12:16 a.m., 1100 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 18 at 12:48 p.m., 5700 block of Northport Drive

• May 18 at 4:34 p.m., 5000 block of 65th Avenue North

• May 19 at 5:52 a.m., 5800 block of Emerson Avenue North

• May 19 at 9:21 a.m., 2000 block of 55th Avenue North

• May 19 at 12:37 p.m., 3900 block of 50th Avenue North

• May 19 at 3:07 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• May 21 at 6:37 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• May 22 at 12:23 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• May 23 at 11:50 a.m., 6700 block of Perry Avenue North

• May 23 at 1:07 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

BURGLARY:

• May 19 at 11:03 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

HIT-AND-RUN:

• May 19 at 12:56 p.m., 7200 block of Penn Avenue North

• May 20 at 9:20 a.m., 58th Avenue North & Brooklyn Boulevard

VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:

• May 18 at 3:41 p.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North

DISORDERLY CONDUCT:

• May 19 at 7:11 p.m., 63rd Avenue North & Unity Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• May 18 at 3:55 p.m., Brooklyn Boulevard & Interstate 94

• May 19 at 10:59 a.m., 6800 block of Bryant Avenue North

• May 19 at 5:46 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE IN VEHICLE:

• May 21 at 12:07 p.m., 63rd Avenue North & Unity Avenue North

WEAPONS POSSESSION-NO PERMIT:

• May 21 at 3:49 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• May 20 at 3:36 p.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive

• May 21 at 2:13 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• May 21 at 1:05 p.m. , 3800 block of 66th Avenue North

• May 22 at 12:23 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• May 22 at 1:23 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

ASSAULT:

• May 23 at 1:12 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

