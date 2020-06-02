Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• May 18 at 12:16 a.m., 1100 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• May 18 at 12:48 p.m., 5700 block of Northport Drive
• May 18 at 4:34 p.m., 5000 block of 65th Avenue North
• May 19 at 5:52 a.m., 5800 block of Emerson Avenue North
• May 19 at 9:21 a.m., 2000 block of 55th Avenue North
• May 19 at 12:37 p.m., 3900 block of 50th Avenue North
• May 19 at 3:07 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• May 21 at 6:37 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• May 22 at 12:23 p.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• May 23 at 11:50 a.m., 6700 block of Perry Avenue North
• May 23 at 1:07 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
BURGLARY:
• May 19 at 11:03 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
HIT-AND-RUN:
• May 19 at 12:56 p.m., 7200 block of Penn Avenue North
• May 20 at 9:20 a.m., 58th Avenue North & Brooklyn Boulevard
VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:
• May 18 at 3:41 p.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• May 19 at 7:11 p.m., 63rd Avenue North & Unity Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• May 18 at 3:55 p.m., Brooklyn Boulevard & Interstate 94
• May 19 at 10:59 a.m., 6800 block of Bryant Avenue North
• May 19 at 5:46 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE IN VEHICLE:
• May 21 at 12:07 p.m., 63rd Avenue North & Unity Avenue North
WEAPONS POSSESSION-NO PERMIT:
• May 21 at 3:49 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• May 20 at 3:36 p.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive
• May 21 at 2:13 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• May 21 at 1:05 p.m. , 3800 block of 66th Avenue North
• May 22 at 12:23 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• May 22 at 1:23 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
ASSAULT:
• May 23 at 1:12 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
