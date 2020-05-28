bc pol

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• May 11 at 2:49 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• May 12 at 1:23 p.m., 6700 block of Grimes Place

• May 12 at 3:07 p.m., 6100 block of Lyndale Avenue South

• May 12 at 9:27 p.m., 5800 block of Lilac Drive North

• May 13 at 9:04 a.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North

• May 13 at 2:50 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• May 15 at 12:28 p.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive

• May 15 at 2:15 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive

• May 16 at 8:09 a.m., 4400 block of 71st Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• May 12 at 4:42 a.m., 7000 block of Unity Avenue North

• May 14 at 3:05 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ILLEGAL WEAPONS POSSESSION:

• May 13 at 5:35 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North

VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:

• May 12 at 6:43 p.m., 5600 block of James Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• May 14 at 5:19 a.m., Brooklyn Boulevard & 69th Avenue North

IDENTITY THEFT:

• May 11 at 7:53 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO OFFICER:

• May 15 at 12:19 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

TRESPASSING:

• May 15 at 10:43 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• May 11 at 11:14 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• May 14 at 9:06 a.m., 5900 block of Emerson Avenue North

