Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• May 11 at 2:49 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• May 12 at 1:23 p.m., 6700 block of Grimes Place
• May 12 at 3:07 p.m., 6100 block of Lyndale Avenue South
• May 12 at 9:27 p.m., 5800 block of Lilac Drive North
• May 13 at 9:04 a.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North
• May 13 at 2:50 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• May 15 at 12:28 p.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive
• May 15 at 2:15 p.m., 2900 block of Northway Drive
• May 16 at 8:09 a.m., 4400 block of 71st Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• May 12 at 4:42 a.m., 7000 block of Unity Avenue North
• May 14 at 3:05 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ILLEGAL WEAPONS POSSESSION:
• May 13 at 5:35 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North
VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:
• May 12 at 6:43 p.m., 5600 block of James Avenue North
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• May 14 at 5:19 a.m., Brooklyn Boulevard & 69th Avenue North
IDENTITY THEFT:
• May 11 at 7:53 a.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North
GIVING FALSE NAME TO OFFICER:
• May 15 at 12:19 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
TRESPASSING:
• May 15 at 10:43 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• May 11 at 11:14 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• May 14 at 9:06 a.m., 5900 block of Emerson Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.