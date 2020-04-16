Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• March 30 at 7:16 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North
• March 30 at 3:45 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
• March 30 at 9:24 p.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 31 at 4 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10
• April 1 at 12:53 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North
ASSAULT:
• March 31 at 8:36 a.m., 5600 block of James Avenue North
• April 1 at 11:50 p.m., 5500 block of Morgan Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 30 at 7:14 a.m., 6400 block of Girard Avenue North
• March 31 at 7:39 p.m., 4100 block of Lakeside Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN MOTOR VEHICLE:
• March 30 at 6:52 a.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
RECOVERED MOTOR VEHICLE:
• March 31 at 8:06 a.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North
POTENTIAL DANGEROUS DOG:
• April 1 at 11:10 a.m., 4800 block of Howe Lane
GIVING PEACE OFFICER FALSE NAME OF ANOTHER PERSON:
• April 2 at 12:15 a.m., 6900 block of Unity Avenue North
