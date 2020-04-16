Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• March 30 at 7:16 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• March 30 at 3:45 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

• March 30 at 9:24 p.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 31 at 4 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10

• April 1 at 12:53 p.m., 8500 block of Edinburgh Center Drive North

ASSAULT:

• March 31 at 8:36 a.m., 5600 block of James Avenue North

• April 1 at 11:50 p.m., 5500 block of Morgan Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 30 at 7:14 a.m., 6400 block of Girard Avenue North

• March 31 at 7:39 p.m., 4100 block of Lakeside Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN MOTOR VEHICLE:

• March 30 at 6:52 a.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

RECOVERED MOTOR VEHICLE:

• March 31 at 8:06 a.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

POTENTIAL DANGEROUS DOG:

• April 1 at 11:10 a.m., 4800 block of Howe Lane

GIVING PEACE OFFICER FALSE NAME OF ANOTHER PERSON:

• April 2 at 12:15 a.m., 6900 block of Unity Avenue North

