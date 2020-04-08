Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• March 23 at 12:58 p.m., 3200 block of 68th Avenue North
• March 24 at 1 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• March 25 at 4:49 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North
• March 26 at 11:05 a.m., 6800 block of Quail Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• March 25 at 10:31 a.m., 6800 block of Grimes Place
• March 25 at 6:25 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North
• March 26 at 2:53 p.m., 600 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• March 23 at 10:42 a.m., 3500 block of 48th Avenue North
• March 24 at 12:24 p.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
• March 24 at 5:28 p.m., 5500 block of France Avenue North
FRAUD:
• March 25 at 7:35 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE:
• March 25 at 10:31 a.m., 58th Avenue North & Admiral Lane
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 26 at 1:11 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 26 at 6:38 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
HIT-AND-RUN:
• March 25 at 3:48 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
DWI:
• March 23 at 12:33 a.m., 65th Avenue North & Girard Avenue North
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY:
• March 23 at 9:32 a.m., 3500 block of 48th Avenue North
POSSESSING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• March 23 at 10:38 p.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.