Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• March 23 at 12:58 p.m., 3200 block of 68th Avenue North

• March 24 at 1 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• March 25 at 4:49 p.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North

• March 26 at 11:05 a.m., 6800 block of Quail Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• March 25 at 10:31 a.m., 6800 block of Grimes Place

• March 25 at 6:25 p.m., 3600 block of 47th Avenue North

• March 26 at 2:53 p.m., 600 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ASSAULT:

• March 23 at 10:42 a.m., 3500 block of 48th Avenue North

• March 24 at 12:24 p.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive

• March 24 at 5:28 p.m., 5500 block of France Avenue North

FRAUD:

• March 25 at 7:35 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

EXPIRED DRIVERS LICENSE:

• March 25 at 10:31 a.m., 58th Avenue North & Admiral Lane

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 26 at 1:11 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 26 at 6:38 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

HIT-AND-RUN:

• March 25 at 3:48 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DWI:

• March 23 at 12:33 a.m., 65th Avenue North & Girard Avenue North

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY:

• March 23 at 9:32 a.m., 3500 block of 48th Avenue North

POSSESSING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• March 23 at 10:38 p.m., 600 block of 66th Avenue North

