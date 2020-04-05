Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• March 16 at 9:34 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• March 16 at 5:03 p.m., 1300 block of 67th Lane North
• March 17 at 11:41 a.m., 5500 block of Camden Avenue North
• March 18 at 5:24 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• March 18 at 8:10 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
ASSAULT:
• March 18 at 8:10 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• March 18 at 11:29 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
TRESPASS:
• March 17 at 3:15 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• March 17 at 5:11 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
• March 17 at 6:20 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
FRAUD:
• March 16 at 11:37 a.m., 6800 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 17 at 4:05 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
VIOLATE NO-CONTACT ORDER:
• March 18 at 8:05 p.m., 1500 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 19 at 5:22 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
VIOLATE RESTRAINING ORDER:
• March 16 at 2:26 p.m., 1000 block of 72nd Avenue North
VIOLATE ORDER FOR PROTECTION:
• March 21 at 8:34 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:
• March 16 at 4:39 a.m., 5200 block of Drew Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICER IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:
• March 17 at 12:38 a.m., intersection of Lilac Drive North and Hillsview Road
HARASSMENT:
• March 17 at 11:29 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
HIT-AND-RUN:
• March 19 at 12:44 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 19 at 2:34 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 65th Avenue North
• March 19 at 7:53 p.m., intersection of County Road 10 and Brooklyn Boulevard
DWI:
• March 19 at 8:21 a.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and Brooklyn Boulevard
