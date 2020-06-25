Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• June 8 at 2:12 p.m., 6800 block of Grimes Place

• June 9 at 10:52 a.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 9 at 3:12 p.m., 56th Avenue North & Xerxes Avenue North

• June 9 at 5:37 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• June 9 at 9:23 p.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• June 10 at 12:55 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• June 10 at 11:08 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• June 10 at 11:42 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• June 10 at 12:48 p.m., 4200 block of 65th Avenue North

• June 10 at 2:11 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• June 11 at 9:12 a.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North

• June 11 at 9:28 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT:

• June 9 at 8:12 p.m., 533rd Avenue North & France Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE IN MOTOR VEHICLE:

• June 10 at 10:59 p.m., 5900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

HIT-AND-RUN:

• June 8 at 9:59 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• June 9 at 1:32 p.m., 55th Avenue North & Xerxes Avenue North

• June 9 at 1:48 p.m., Lilac Drive & Ericon Drive

IDENTITY THEFT:

• June 8 at 6:47 p.m., 6400 block of Regent Avenue North

• June 9 at 11:18 a.m., 6200 block of Colfax Avenue

TAMPER WITH MOTOR VEHICLE:

• June 12 at 4:33 a.m., 2800 block of 65th Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• June 8 at 3:42 p.m., 69th Avenue North & Newton Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• June 10 at 9:31 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• June 12 at 6:09 p.m., 7200 block of Perry Court East

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• June 8 at 3:27 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

• June 9 at 7:46 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• June 9 at 7:32 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• June 10 at 8 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• June 11 at 8:10 p.m., Shingle Creek Crossing & Interstate 94

DRIVING AFTER CANCELLATION:

• June 12 at 5:53 a.m., Xerxes Avenue North & Shingle Creek Parkway

