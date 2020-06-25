Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• June 8 at 2:12 p.m., 6800 block of Grimes Place
• June 9 at 10:52 a.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 9 at 3:12 p.m., 56th Avenue North & Xerxes Avenue North
• June 9 at 5:37 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• June 9 at 9:23 p.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• June 10 at 12:55 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• June 10 at 11:08 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• June 10 at 11:42 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• June 10 at 12:48 p.m., 4200 block of 65th Avenue North
• June 10 at 2:11 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• June 11 at 9:12 a.m., 5700 block of Girard Avenue North
• June 11 at 9:28 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT:
• June 9 at 8:12 p.m., 533rd Avenue North & France Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE IN MOTOR VEHICLE:
• June 10 at 10:59 p.m., 5900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
HIT-AND-RUN:
• June 8 at 9:59 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• June 9 at 1:32 p.m., 55th Avenue North & Xerxes Avenue North
• June 9 at 1:48 p.m., Lilac Drive & Ericon Drive
IDENTITY THEFT:
• June 8 at 6:47 p.m., 6400 block of Regent Avenue North
• June 9 at 11:18 a.m., 6200 block of Colfax Avenue
TAMPER WITH MOTOR VEHICLE:
• June 12 at 4:33 a.m., 2800 block of 65th Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 8 at 3:42 p.m., 69th Avenue North & Newton Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 10 at 9:31 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• June 12 at 6:09 p.m., 7200 block of Perry Court East
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• June 8 at 3:27 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard
• June 9 at 7:46 p.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• June 9 at 7:32 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• June 10 at 8 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• June 11 at 8:10 p.m., Shingle Creek Crossing & Interstate 94
DRIVING AFTER CANCELLATION:
• June 12 at 5:53 a.m., Xerxes Avenue North & Shingle Creek Parkway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.