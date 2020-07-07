Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• June 22 at 4:43 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• June 23 at 8:05 a.m., 6500 block of Chowen Avenue North
• June 23 at 12:54 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• June 25 at 2:48 p.m., 5500 block of Halifax Avenue North
• June 25 at 9:18 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• June 22 at 5:14 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• June 23 at 7:39 p.m., 4000 block of 58th Avenue North
• June 24 at 4:52 a.m,, 6400 block of James Circle North
• June 25 at 2:49 p.m., 5800 block of Bryant Avenue North
HIT-AND-RUN:
• June 22 at 1:43 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 22 at 6:57 p.m., intersection of Noble Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 24 at 1:12 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 59th Avenue North
CRIMINAL VEHICULAR OPERATION:
• June 23 at 11:49 p.m., 5900 block of Xerxes Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 26 at 1:59 a.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 23 at 1:56 a.m., intersection of 56th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulvard
• June 23 at 1:38 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 24 at 5:13 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Highway 100
TRESPASS:
• June 22 at 2:35 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• June 24 at 8:01 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• June 24 at 3:11 p.m., 2900 block of County Road 10
FRAUD:
• June 25 at 9:49 a.m., 5300 block of Sailor Lane
• June 27 at 6:09 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
BURGLARY:
• June 24 at 6:10 a.m., 5500 block of Bryant Avenue North
• June 27 at 1:15 p.m., 4800 block of Howe Lane
SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• June 22 at 12:56 a.m., intersection of Humboldt Avenue North and 67th Avenue North
ARSON:
• June 22 at 8:31 p.m., 5800 block of Freemont Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE OFFICERS IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:
• June 22 at 10:04 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
IDENTITY THEFT:
• June 23 at 8:33 a.m., 7000 block of Oliver Avenue
DWI:
• June 24 at 10:03 p.m., intersection of 58th Avenue and Halifax Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.