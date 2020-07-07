Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• June 22 at 4:43 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• June 23 at 8:05 a.m., 6500 block of Chowen Avenue North

• June 23 at 12:54 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• June 25 at 2:48 p.m., 5500 block of Halifax Avenue North

• June 25 at 9:18 p.m., 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• June 22 at 5:14 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• June 23 at 7:39 p.m., 4000 block of 58th Avenue North

• June 24 at 4:52 a.m,, 6400 block of James Circle North

• June 25 at 2:49 p.m., 5800 block of Bryant Avenue North

HIT-AND-RUN:

• June 22 at 1:43 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 22 at 6:57 p.m., intersection of Noble Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 24 at 1:12 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 59th Avenue North

CRIMINAL VEHICULAR OPERATION:

• June 23 at 11:49 p.m., 5900 block of Xerxes Avenue North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• June 26 at 1:59 a.m., 5300 block of Russell Avenue North

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• June 23 at 1:56 a.m., intersection of 56th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulvard

• June 23 at 1:38 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• June 24 at 5:13 a.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and Highway 100

TRESPASS:

• June 22 at 2:35 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• June 24 at 8:01 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• June 24 at 3:11 p.m., 2900 block of County Road 10

FRAUD:

• June 25 at 9:49 a.m., 5300 block of Sailor Lane

• June 27 at 6:09 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road

BURGLARY:

• June 24 at 6:10 a.m., 5500 block of Bryant Avenue North

• June 27 at 1:15 p.m., 4800 block of Howe Lane

SENDING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• June 22 at 12:56 a.m., intersection of Humboldt Avenue North and 67th Avenue North

ARSON:

• June 22 at 8:31 p.m., 5800 block of Freemont Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE OFFICERS IN A MOTOR VEHICLE:

• June 22 at 10:04 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

IDENTITY THEFT:

• June 23 at 8:33 a.m., 7000 block of Oliver Avenue

DWI:

• June 24 at 10:03 p.m., intersection of 58th Avenue and Halifax Avenue North

