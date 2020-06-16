Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• June 1 at 8:22 a.m., 5400 block of 71st Circle
• June 1 at 11:21 a.m., 5400 block of 69th Avenue North
• June 3 at 6:55 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• June 3 at 10:24 a.m., 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• June 4 at 10 a.m., 7000 block of Logan Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• June 1 at 1:49 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
DRIVING AFTER REVOCATION:
• June 1 at 12:32 p.m., 55th Avenue North & Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 1 at 8:44 p.m., County Road 10 & Highway 100
HIT-AND-RUN:
• June 1 at 12:28 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• June 1 at 8:41 p.m., 4100 block of 61st Avenue North
• June 3 at 11:10 a.m., 57th Avenue North & Humboldt Avenue North
FINANCIAL FRAUD:
• June 3 at 9:27 a.m., 6100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• June 3 at 8:07 p.m., 6100 block of Lee Avenue North
POLICE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 2 at 5:37 p.m., 7000 block of Humboldt Avenue North
MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 2 at 9:55 p.m., 73rd Avenue North & Humboldt Avenue North
• June 3 at 5:15 p.m., Highway 100 & 57th Avenue North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• June 4 at 10:03 a.m., 7200 block of Grimes Avenue North
• June 4 at 12:45 p.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• June 5 at 1:18 a.m., 4800 block of Twin Lake Avenue North
RECOVERED MOTOR VEHICLE:
• June 3 at 12:51 p.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North
VEHICLE FIRE:
• June 5 at 3:12 p.m., 5900 block of Summit Drive
FIRE-SINGLE DWELLING
• June 2 at 7:49 p.m., 6900 block of Palmer Lake Drive West
DISORDERLY CONDUCT:
• June 5 at 7:08 a.m., 69th Avenue North & Humboldt Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• June 5 at 3:24 a.m., 6900 block of Drew Avenue North
OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:
• June 3 at 4:43 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• June 3 at 9:59 a.m., 7200 block of Noble Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• June 1 at 1:12 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
TRESPASSING:
• June 7 at 7:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
