Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• Dec. 23 at 8:40 a.m., 4200 block of 71st Avenue North
• Dec. 23 at 10:48 a.m., 2300 block of Brookview Drive
• Dec. 23 at 12:18 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
• Dec. 23 at 9:24 p.m., intersection of 54th Avenue North and Morgan Avenue North
• Dec. 24 at 12;03 p.m., 6200 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Dec. 24 at 12:59 p.m., 5700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 26 at 1:17 p.m., 3300 block of County Road 10
• Dec. 26 at 9:36 p.m., 2800 block of 67th Lane North
• Dec. 26 at 10:55 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• Dec. 27 at 11:36 a.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
DUMPING GARBAGE:
• Dec. 23 at 8:46 a.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and Perry Avenue North
VEHICLE FIRE:
• Dec. 23 at 10:08 a.m., intersection of 67th Avenue North and James Avenue North
HIT-AND-RUN:
• Dec. 23 at 2:30 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• Dec. 23 at 9:24 p.m., intersection of 54th Avenue North and Morgan Avenue North
FORGERY:
• Dec. 27 at 2:17 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
GIVING PEACE OFFICER FALSE NAME:
• Dec. 26 at 3:21 p.m., intersection of Freeway Boulevard and James Circle North
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Dec. 26 at 2:17 a.m., 6500 block of Riverwood Lane
• Dec. 27 at 6:58 a.m., 5300 block of Irving Avenue North
POSSESSING/RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Dec. 24 at 2:39 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
TRAFFIC COLLISION WITH UNATTENDED VEHICLE:
• Dec. 24 at 8:13 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
BURGLARY:
• Dec. 24 at 2:14 a.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Dec. 26 at 10:52 p.m., 5400 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ASSAULT:
• Dec. 23 at 6:13 p.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
• Dec. 24 at 2:27 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Dec. 24 at 9:17 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Dec. 26 at 8:19 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Dec. 26 at 4:54 p.m., 7200 block of Grimes Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• Dec. 24 at 10:47 a.m., 5900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Dec. 24 at 9:23 p.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Dec. 26 at 2:56 p.m., 6500 block of West River Road
