Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• Dec. 9 at 3:22 p.m., 3800 block of 52nd Avenue North

• Dec. 9 at 4:07 p.m., 200 block of 65th Avenue North

• Dec. 10 at 12:35 p.m., 6600 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Dec. 10 at 8:23 a.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Dec. 10 at 7:43 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m., intersection of Dupont Avenue North and 57th Avenue North

• Dec. 12 at 11:06 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

TAMPER WITH MOTOR VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S PERMISSION:

• Dec. 12 at 11:58 p.m., 7200 block of Riverdale Road

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Dec. 9 at 12:48 p.m., 6300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

FRAUD:

• Dec. 11 at 9:57 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Dec. 11 at 3:20 p.m., 7100 block of Quail Circle West

• Dec. 12 at 11:30 a.m.., 7200 block of West River Road

• Dec. 12 at 11:57 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• Dec. 12 at 12:51 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

DWI:

• Dec. 10 at 10:45 a.m., 2500 block of County Road 10

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• Dec. 9 at 8:09 p.m., intersection of Interstate 94 and Brooklyn Boulevard

