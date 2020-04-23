Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• April 6 at 2:28 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 7 at 8:13 a.m., 6000 block of Aldrich Avenue North

• April 7 at 4:53 p.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North

• April 8 at 8:27 a.m., 2900 block of 53rd Avenue North

• April 8 at 10:19 a.m., 2800 block of Mumford Road

• April 8 at 2:17 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 8 at 6:50 p.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North

• April 8 at 7:18 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 8 at 7:56 p.m., 5700 block of Bryant Avenue North

• April 9 at 8:52 a.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North

• April 10 at 9:10 a.m., 1500 block of 72nd Avenue North

• April 10 at 10:23 a.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• April 6 at 11:47 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• April 8 at 12:49 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North

OBSTRUCTING THE LEGAL PROCESS:

• April 7 at 12:05 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• April 7 at 12:20 p.m., 6500 block of Drew Avenue North

HIT-AND-RUN:

• April 7 at noon, Brooklyn Boulevard & 49th Avenue North

• April 7 at 2:19 p.m., 57th Avenue North & Logan Avenue North

DRIVING AFTER REVOCATION:

• April 6 at 5:11 p.m., Xerxes Avenue North & Freeway Boulevard

TRESPASSING:

• April 8 at 3:45 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

GIVING POLICE OFFICER FALSE NAME:

• April 8 at 10:58 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

