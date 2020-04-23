Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• April 6 at 2:28 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 7 at 8:13 a.m., 6000 block of Aldrich Avenue North
• April 7 at 4:53 p.m., 3400 block of 47th Avenue North
• April 8 at 8:27 a.m., 2900 block of 53rd Avenue North
• April 8 at 10:19 a.m., 2800 block of Mumford Road
• April 8 at 2:17 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 8 at 6:50 p.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North
• April 8 at 7:18 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 8 at 7:56 p.m., 5700 block of Bryant Avenue North
• April 9 at 8:52 a.m., 5700 block of James Avenue North
• April 10 at 9:10 a.m., 1500 block of 72nd Avenue North
• April 10 at 10:23 a.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• April 6 at 11:47 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• April 8 at 12:49 p.m., 4200 block of Lakeside Avenue North
OBSTRUCTING THE LEGAL PROCESS:
• April 7 at 12:05 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• April 7 at 12:20 p.m., 6500 block of Drew Avenue North
HIT-AND-RUN:
• April 7 at noon, Brooklyn Boulevard & 49th Avenue North
• April 7 at 2:19 p.m., 57th Avenue North & Logan Avenue North
DRIVING AFTER REVOCATION:
• April 6 at 5:11 p.m., Xerxes Avenue North & Freeway Boulevard
TRESPASSING:
• April 8 at 3:45 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
GIVING POLICE OFFICER FALSE NAME:
• April 8 at 10:58 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
