Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:
THEFT:
• April 27 at 9:40 a.m., 1700 block of 72nd Avenue North
• April 27 at 4:59 p.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North
• April 28 at 12:36 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• April 28 at 1:28 a.m., 6800 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• April 28 at 1:36 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• April 29 at 10:24 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 29 at 9:46 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 1 at 8:42 a.m., 4000 block of 62nd Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE-VIOLATE NO CONTACT ORDER:
• April 27 at 1:58 a.m., France Avenue North & Highway 100
CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY:
• April 27 at 11:54 a.m., 6600 block of Bryant Avenue North
• April 28 at 6:39 a.m., 5100 block of Ewing Avenue North
• April 28 at 8:31 a.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• April 29 at 1:07 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
ANIMAL BITE:
• April 27 at 8:11 p.m., 5600 block of Aldrich Avenue North
STOLEN PROPERTY:
• April 27 at 10:22 p.m., 53rd Avenue North & Penn Avenue South
OBSTRUCTING LEGAL PROCESS:
• April 28 at 12:48 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
• May 1 at 4:49 a.m., 5500 block of Logan Avenue North
TRESPASSING:
• April 27 at 1:23 a.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• April 27 at 5:36 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• April 28 at 3:11 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North
• April 29 at 9:38 p.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
TERRORISTIC THREATS-INTIMIDATION:
• 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
INCIDENT EXPOSURE:
• April 30 at 8:04 a.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North
BURGLARY-DWELLING:
• April 30 at 10:25 a.m., 6600 block of Willow Lane North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• April 30 at 6:31 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• May 1 at 1:09 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
