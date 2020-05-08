bc police

Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• April 22 at 6:30 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• April 22 at 7:07 a.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

• April 22 at 12:13 p.m., 6300 block of Regent Avenue North

• April 22 at 1:12 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• April 23 at 12:06 a.m., 3100 block of 65th Avenue North

• April 23 at 4:37 a.m., 3000 block of 63rd Avenue North

• April 23 at 11:02 a.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 23 at 12:55 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• April 23 at 2:29 p.m., 6400 block of Orchard Avenue North

• April 23 at 11:01 p.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• 6500 block of Humboldt Avenue North

UNINSURED VEHICLE VIOLATION:

• April 20 at 11:44 a.m., 5500 block of Xerxes Avenue North

RECOVERED MOTOR VEHICLE:

• April 22 at 12:09 p.m., 3200 block of County Road

HIT-AND-RUN:

• April 22 at 6:50 p.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• April 24 at 12:08 p.m., 73rd Avenue North & Humboldt Avenue North

FRAUD-STOLEN CREDIT CARD:

• April 22 at 12:30 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• April 23 at 7:30 p.m., 3800 block of 51st Avenue North

TRESPASSING:

• April 21 at 12:32 a.m., 5600 block of Girard Avenue North

GIVING FALSE NAME TO OFFICER:

• April 21 at 6:26 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

