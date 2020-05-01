Following are some of the incidents reported to Brooklyn Center Police Department:

THEFT:

• April 13 at 11:41 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• April 14 at 12:37 p.m., 3400 block of County Road 10

• April 15 at 7:16 p.m., 6700 block of Orchard Lane

• April 16 at 8:47 p.m., 1500 block of 69th Avenue North

• April 17 at 9:48 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• April 17 at 1:34 p.m., 3700 block of 47th Avenue North

• April 17 at 5:15 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

• April 18 at 5:32 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

BURGLARY:

• April 18 at 11:42 a.m., 6400 block of Camden Avenue North

SIMPLE ROBBERY:

• April 18 at 12:03 a.m., 5300 block of Lilac Drive North

CRIMINAL PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• April 16 at 2:11 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

• April 19 at 6:27 p.m., 6900 block of Scott Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• April 13 at 6:08 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

UNINSURED VEHICLE VIOLATION:

• April 14 at 12:05 p.m., 66th Avenue North & Willow Lane North

FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY:

• April 14 at 2:10 p.m., Brooklyn Boulevard & 65th Avenue North

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• April 14 at 12:23 p.m., 5600 block of Knox Avenue North

• April 14 at 3:31 p.m., 6100 block of Emerson Avenue North

RECOVERED MOTOR VEHICLE:

• April 15 at 8:08 a.m., 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

HARASSMENT-INTENT TO INJURE:

• April 17 at 10:01 a.m., 69th Avenue North & Dupont Avenue North

HIT-AND-RUN:

• April 17 at 4 p.m., Xerxes Avenue North & County Road 10

• April 17 at 7:07 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

POTENTIAL DANGEROUS DOG:

• April 17 at 6:51 p.m., 2300 block of Brookview Drive

IDENTITY THEFT:

• April 17 at 9:02 p.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

FRAUD-STOLEN CREDIT CARD:

• April 18 at 11:32 a.m., 6300 block of Earle Brown Drive

OBSTRUCT LEGAL PROCESS:

• April 18 at 7 p.m., 3100 block of O’Henry Road

• April 18 at 10:53 p.m., 2900 block of 53rd Avenue North

FIRE-SINGLE DWELLING:

• April 19 at 12:26 a.m, 1400 block of Logan Avenue North

TRESPASSING:

• April 19 at 8:33 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

Tags

Load comments