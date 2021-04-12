Brooklyn Center Police shot and killed a man following a traffic stop Sunday, setting off a fresh wave of civil unrest in the Twin Cities.
Shortly before 2 p.m. April 11, police stopped a vehicle on the 6300 block of Orchard Lane in Brooklyn Center and determined the driver had an outstanding warrant, according to a statement from Brooklyn Center Police. Police attempted to take the driver into custody, but the driver re-entered the vehicle and an officer discharged a firearm, striking the driver, police said in the statement.
The vehicle traveled several blocks before striking another vehicle. The driver died at the scene, police said.
The driver was identified in numerous media reports from the scene as Daunte Wright. “My son was 20 years old. He got pulled over for having air fresheners in the car that I just gave him,” his mother said at the scene, in comments captured on video.
“He got out of the car and his girlfriend says they shot him. He got back in the car and he drove away and crashed.”
According to police, a female passenger was in the car at the time of the shooting. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the crash and was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, police said.
The Brooklyn Center Police Department stated that the officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras and that it is believed the cameras had been activated.
Following the shooting, a crowd of about 100 “highly agitated” people had gathered at the scene, John Harrington, commissioner of public safety for the state of Minnesota, said in a news conference. Multiple agencies, including Brooklyn Center Police, the Minnesota State Patrol and the National Guard, assembled to coordinate a response to growing crowds and “damage we were beginning to see at that point,” Harrington said.
A crowd of about 100-200 people marched to the Brooklyn Center Police Station, he noted. “We saw rocks and other objects thrown at the Police Department. There were reports of shots fired in the area of the Police Department,” he said.
The unrest spread beyond the scene of the shooting and the police station. About 20 businesses were broken into at the Shingle Creek Crossing shopping center in Brooklyn Center, Harrington said.
Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott declared a curfew in the city effective 1-6 a.m. April 12. “We want to make sure everyone is safe. Please be safe and please go home,” Elliott said in a tweet.
The Brooklyn Park Police Station was also targeted following the shooting. The glass front door of the station was shattered when it was struck by gunfire, Brooklyn Park Police said in a statement, which emphasized that the department was not involved in the shooting of Wright but did assist in responding to the ensuing civil unrest.
That unrest spread to Minneapolis, a city already on edge amid the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May. “We have been tracking both shots fired and break-in calls in Minneapolis,” Harrington said.
At the request of local authorities, National Guard troops, who had already been deployed for security during the Chauvin trial, have now been activated to respond to the latest unrest.
“You will see a robust assortment of National Guard, state and local police departments working together over the next two or three days” as they prepare for “any further civil unrest that may come from the Brooklyn Center officer-involved shooting today,” Harrington said.
As is standard for officer-involved shootings, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident.
“It’s nearly two in the morning and obviously it’s been a very long day,” Elliott said in a video-recorded statement on Monday. “Our entire community is filled with grief following the officer-involved shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old young man."
While the BCA investigates the shooting, “we will continue to support the peaceful gathering of members of our community who are gathering to hold space amid our calls for transparency and accountability," Elliott said.
Elliott said he is working with Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon in response to the shooting and has also been in contact with Gov. Tim Walz.
“I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center,” Walz said on Twitter. “Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement.”
