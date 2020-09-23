A garage and three vehicles were destroyed in what Brooklyn Center Police called a “suspicious” fire Sept. 23.
Slightly before 4 a.m., officers and firefighters were dispatched on a report of an explosion and fire at a residence in the 6900 block of Morgan Avenue North. Officers located the fire, and firefighters were able to extinguish it after it destroyed a three-car garage and three vehicles.
The home on the property sustained minor damage, and first responders saved three dogs and five puppies that were located in the home. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The homeowner had a fairly large “Trump 2020” sign that was destroyed in the fire, and officers observed spray paint on the garage before it burned down. The spray paint said “BLM” and “Biden 2020.” There was also a capital “A” with a circle around it, a common symbol representing anarchy.
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, the fire also destroyed a camper. The homeowner had also recently installed a Trump 2020 flag on a truck prior to the fire, the page said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of those responsible for the fire. The arson hotline number is 1-800-723-2020.
