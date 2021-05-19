Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for May 3-10:

THEFT:

• May 3 at 7:59 a.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• May 3 at 8:53 a.m., 5500 block of Lilac Drive North

• May 3 at 10:16 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• May 3 at 10:11 a.m., 1600 block of Freeway Boulevard

• May 3 at 11:07 p.m., 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 4 at 5:32 a.m., 400 block of 66th Avenue North

• May 4 at 9:59 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• May 5 at 3:29 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

• May 5 at 5:14 p.m., 3300 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• May 6 at 6:49 a.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North

• May 6 at 7:18 a.m., 800 block of 66th Avenue North

• May 7 at 4:42 a.m., 3400 block of 65th Avenue North

• May 7 at 11:29 a.m., 6400 block of Orchard Avenue North

• May 8 at 10:48 p.m., 5600 block of Emerson Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE OR ASSAULT:

• May 3 at 9:33 a.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• May 3 at 10:20 p.m., 600 block of 65th Avenue North

• May 5 at 7:31 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• May 3 at 2:32 p.m., intersection of Girard Avenue North and 64th Avenue North

• May 4 at 9:38 p.m., intersection of 56th Avenue North and Xerxes Avenue North

• May 6 at 8:39 a.m., 5600 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• May 7 at 4:10 p.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 7 at 5:27 p.m., intersection of James Circle North and Freeway Boulevard

STALKING:

• May 3 at 10:16 p.m., 7200 block of Unity Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• May 5 at 2:25 p.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

