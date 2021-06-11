Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for May 24-31:

THEFT:

• May 24 at 10:46 a.m., 2700 block of 64th Avenue North

• May 25 at 1:59 p.m., intersection of 61st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 25 at 7:41 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• May 24 at 6:10 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 25 at 8:23 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 27 at 8:50 a.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive

• May 28 at 10:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

IDENTITY THEFT:

• May 27 at 1:10 p.m., 7200 block of Dupont Avenue North

FLEEING POLICE:

• May 28 at 12:45 a.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• May 24 at 11:24 a.m., 6800 block of Emerson Avenue North

WEAPONS DISCHARGE:

• May 25 at 2:18 p.m., 5500 block of James Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• May 26 at 9:29 p.m., 5800 block of Lake Curve Lane

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• May 24 at 12:08 p.m., 6200 block of Kyle Avenue North

• May 25 at 3:29 p.m., 3500 block of 65th Avenue North

• May 26 at 8:41 a.m., 5900 block of Pearson Drive

SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE:

• May 24 at 11:08 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

• May 24 at 4:37 p.m., 6500 block of Byrant Avenue North

ROBBERY:

• May 27 at 9:24 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments