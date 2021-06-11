Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for May 24-31:
THEFT:
• May 24 at 10:46 a.m., 2700 block of 64th Avenue North
• May 25 at 1:59 p.m., intersection of 61st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 25 at 7:41 p.m., 6000 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• May 24 at 6:10 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• May 25 at 8:23 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• May 27 at 8:50 a.m., 5400 block of Ponds Drive
• May 28 at 10:38 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
IDENTITY THEFT:
• May 27 at 1:10 p.m., 7200 block of Dupont Avenue North
FLEEING POLICE:
• May 28 at 12:45 a.m., 5700 block of Logan Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• May 24 at 11:24 a.m., 6800 block of Emerson Avenue North
WEAPONS DISCHARGE:
• May 25 at 2:18 p.m., 5500 block of James Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• May 26 at 9:29 p.m., 5800 block of Lake Curve Lane
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• May 24 at 12:08 p.m., 6200 block of Kyle Avenue North
• May 25 at 3:29 p.m., 3500 block of 65th Avenue North
• May 26 at 8:41 a.m., 5900 block of Pearson Drive
SUSPENDED DRIVER’S LICENSE:
• May 24 at 11:08 a.m., intersection of 55th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North
INDECENT EXPOSURE:
• May 24 at 4:37 p.m., 6500 block of Byrant Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• May 27 at 9:24 p.m., 6700 block of Humboldt Avenue North
