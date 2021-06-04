Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for May 17-24:

THEFT:

• May 17 at 12:21 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

• May 18 at 5:09 a.m., 5200 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• May 18 at 8:36 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• May 19 at 10:58 a.m., 6200 block of Lilac Drive North

• May 19 at 4:49 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• May 20 at 10:19 a.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 20 at 1:30 p.m., 5800 block of Logan Avenue North

• May 20 at 8:04 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• May 21 at 10:10 a.m., 6100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

DOMESTIC ABUSE OR ASSAULT:

• May 18 at 2:50 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

• May 21 at 1:15 a.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• May 19 at 1:54 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and France Avenue North

• May 20 at 11:55 a.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North

• May 21 at 8:14 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• May 21 at 8:36 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

• May 21 at 12:01 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

FALSE CRIME REPORT:

• May 18 at 4:14 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North

TRESPASS:

• May 18 at 7:30 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

TAMPER WITH MOTOR VEHICLE:

• May 17 at 2:49 p.m., 3900 block of 61st Avenue North

ASSAULT:

• May 19 at 4:36 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard

ROBBERY:

• May 18 at 12:19 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• May 20 at 1:30 p.m., 5800 block of Logan Avenue North

OBSTRUCT A LAWFUL EVICTION PROCESS:

• May 17 at 11:24 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

