Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for May 17-24:
THEFT:
• May 17 at 12:21 p.m., 6100 block of Shingle Creek Parkway
• May 18 at 5:09 a.m., 5200 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• May 18 at 8:36 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• May 19 at 10:58 a.m., 6200 block of Lilac Drive North
• May 19 at 4:49 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• May 20 at 10:19 a.m., 6300 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 20 at 1:30 p.m., 5800 block of Logan Avenue North
• May 20 at 8:04 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• May 21 at 10:10 a.m., 6100 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
DOMESTIC ABUSE OR ASSAULT:
• May 18 at 2:50 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• May 21 at 1:15 a.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• May 19 at 1:54 p.m., intersection of 69th Avenue North and France Avenue North
• May 20 at 11:55 a.m., 6900 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• May 21 at 8:14 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• May 21 at 8:36 a.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
• May 21 at 12:01 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
FALSE CRIME REPORT:
• May 18 at 4:14 p.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
TRESPASS:
• May 18 at 7:30 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
TAMPER WITH MOTOR VEHICLE:
• May 17 at 2:49 p.m., 3900 block of 61st Avenue North
ASSAULT:
• May 19 at 4:36 p.m., 2000 block of Freeway Boulevard
ROBBERY:
• May 18 at 12:19 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• May 20 at 1:30 p.m., 5800 block of Logan Avenue North
OBSTRUCT A LAWFUL EVICTION PROCESS:
• May 17 at 11:24 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
