Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for March 29 through April 5:
THEFT:
• March 29 at 1:52 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10
• March 29 at 10:07 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 29 at 1:29 p.m., 6100 block of Dupont Avenue North
• March 29 at 4:06 p.m., intersection of 61st Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard
• March 29 at 7:49 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
• March 30 at 9:12 a.m., 1200 block of 63rd Lane North
• March 30 at 11:33 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive
• April 1 at 10:19 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
WEAPON DISCHARGE:
• March 29 at 12:56 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• April 1 at 12:49 p.m., 6000 block of Bryant Avenue North
• April 1 at 1:20 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
DOMESTIC ABUSE:
• March 29 at 6:14 a.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North
• March 29 at 12:16 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• March 30 at 3:33 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North
• March 31 at 10:22 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• March 29 at 9:36 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10
• March 30 at 8:03 a.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North
FRAUD:
• April 1 at 6:57 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard
WEAPON POSSESSION:
• March 30 at 2 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North
• March 31 at 3:49 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• April 1 at 10:30 p.m., intersection of 523rd Avenue North and Girard Avenue North
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.