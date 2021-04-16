Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for March 29 through April 5:

THEFT:

• March 29 at 1:52 p.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• March 29 at 10:07 a.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 29 at 1:29 p.m., 6100 block of Dupont Avenue North

• March 29 at 4:06 p.m., intersection of 61st Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard

• March 29 at 7:49 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

• March 30 at 9:12 a.m., 1200 block of 63rd Lane North

• March 30 at 11:33 p.m., 6100 block of Summit Drive

• April 1 at 10:19 a.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

WEAPON DISCHARGE:

• March 29 at 12:56 a.m., 6500 block of West River Road

ANIMAL IMPOUND:

• April 1 at 12:49 p.m., 6000 block of Bryant Avenue North

• April 1 at 1:20 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North

DOMESTIC ABUSE:

• March 29 at 6:14 a.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North

• March 29 at 12:16 p.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• March 30 at 3:33 p.m., 6400 block of Willow Lane North

• March 31 at 10:22 a.m., 2700 block of Freeway Boulevard

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• March 29 at 9:36 p.m., intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 10

• March 30 at 8:03 a.m., 400 block of 70th Avenue North

FRAUD:

• April 1 at 6:57 a.m., 2100 block of Freeway Boulevard

WEAPON POSSESSION:

• March 30 at 2 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

• March 31 at 3:49 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

• April 1 at 10:30 p.m., intersection of 523rd Avenue North and Girard Avenue North

