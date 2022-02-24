Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department from Feb. 7-14:

THEFT:

• Feb. 7 at 4:21 a.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

• Feb. 10 at 5:12 p.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Feb. 10 at 8:29 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Feb. 11 at 7:08 a.m., 6100 block of Beard Avenue North

• Feb. 11 at 3:28 p.m., 6500 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY:

• Feb. 7 at 3:18 p.m., 5600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

MOTOR VEHICLE PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Feb. 7 at 6:03 p.m., intersection of Shingle Creek Parkway and Freeway Boulevard

• Feb. 9 at 7:48 a.m., intersection of 71st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 10 at 8:05 p.m., intersection of Irving Avenue North and 54th Avenue North

THREATS OF VIOLENCE:

• Feb. 10 at 12:55 p.m., 6700 block of France Avenue North

GIVING FAKE NAME TO POLICE OFFICER:

• Feb. 7 at 2:30 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

FRAUD:

• Feb. 9 at 12:16 p.m., 5300 block of Bryant Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ABUSE:

• Feb. 10 at 3:39 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North

IDENTITY THEFT:

• Feb. 10 at 10:33 a.m., 2500 block of County Road 10

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Feb. 13 at 12:50 p.m., 1900 block of 57th Avenue North

BURGLARY:

• Feb. 11 at 11:26 a.m., 3200 block of County Road 10

• Feb. 11 at 3:42 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

WEAPON POSSESSION:

• Feb. 7 at 8:42 p.m., 2200 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Feb. 8 at 2:47 a.m., 1600 block of James Circle North

ASSAULT:

• Feb. 7 at 2:21 p.m., intersection of 57th Avenue North and Interstate 94

• Feb. 8 at 12:08 p.m., 2500 block of Freeway Boulevard

ARSON:

• Feb. 7 at 8:06 a.m., 5700 block of Shingle Creek Parkway

