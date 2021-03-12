Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Feb. 22 through March 1:
THEFT:
• Feb. 22 at 7:19 a.m., 6200 block of Earle Brown Drive
• Feb. 22 at 1:53 p.m., 5500 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 22 at 4:46 p.m., 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue North
• Feb. 22 at 10:28 p.m., 1300 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 23 at 3:40 a.m., intersection of 67th Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North
• Feb. 23 at 10:47 a.m., 6400 block of James Circle North
• Feb. 23 at 12:29 p.m., 6900 block of Logan Avenue North
• Feb. 23 at 1:40 p.m., 6700 block of Orchard Lane
• Feb. 23 at 1:32 p.m., 6700 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 23 at 3:18 p.m., 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 23 at 7:10 p.m., 5700 block of Camden Avenue North
• Feb. 25 at 1:22 p.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Feb. 25 at 6:33 p.m,. 5700 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 26 at 1:03 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
FELONY FIREARMS POSSESSION:
• Feb. 24 at 1:18 p.m., 6200 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
ANIMAL IMPOUND:
• Feb. 22 at 12:58 p.m., 5700 block of Halifax Avenue North
HIT AND RUN:
• Feb. 23 at 6:22 a.m., 4900 block of Beard Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Feb. 22 at 6:46 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
IDENTITY THEFT:
• Feb. 24 at 6 p.m., 3300 block of 53rd Avenue North
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 22 at 6:34 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Feb. 22 at 6:50 a.m., intersection of 65th Avenue North and Willow Lane North
• Feb. 22 at 2:58 p.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
• Feb. 23 at 5:13 p.m., 4500 block of 58th Avenue North
BURGLARY:
• Feb. 23 at 11:25 a.m., 1700 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 24 at 2:19 p.m., 1300 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
