Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Feb. 2-8:
THEFT:
• Feb. 1 at 9:54 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
• Feb. 1 at 10:02 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North
• Feb. 3 at 7:16 a.m., 6100 block of Quail Avenue North
• Feb. 3 at 12:57 p.m., 2400 block of Freeway Boulevard
• Feb. 4 at 11:40 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 5:40 p.m., 5700 block of Drew Avenue North
DOMESTIC ASSAULT:
• Feb. 3 at 5:46 p.m., 6100 block of Bryant Avenue North
FRAUD:
• Feb. 1 at 12:36 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing
ROBBERY:
• Feb. 1 at 6:14 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive
ASSAULT:
• Feb. 2 at 5:36 p.m., 6500 block of Bryant Avenue North
FORGERY:
• Feb. 3 at 11:58 a.m., 3400 block of 48th Avenue North
• Feb. 4 at 12:57 p.m., 6700 block of Emerson Avenue North
PROPERTY DAMAGE:
• Feb. 1 at 6:46 a.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North
• Feb. 1 at 7:17 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North
• Feb. 1 at 3:55 p.m., intersection of 51st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:
• Feb. 1 at 9:54 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard
IDENTITY THEFT:
• Feb. 1 at 11:01 a.m., 4200 block of 61st Avenue North
