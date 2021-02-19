Following are some of the incidents reported to the Brooklyn Center Police Department for Feb. 2-8:

THEFT:

• Feb. 1 at 9:54 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

• Feb. 1 at 10:02 a.m., 3400 block of 53rd Avenue North

• Feb. 3 at 7:16 a.m., 6100 block of Quail Avenue North

• Feb. 3 at 12:57 p.m., 2400 block of Freeway Boulevard

• Feb. 4 at 11:40 a.m., 5800 block of Xerxes Avenue North

• Feb. 4 at 5:40 p.m., 5700 block of Drew Avenue North

DOMESTIC ASSAULT:

• Feb. 3 at 5:46 p.m., 6100 block of Bryant Avenue North

FRAUD:

• Feb. 1 at 12:36 p.m., 1200 block of Shingle Creek Crossing

ROBBERY:

• Feb. 1 at 6:14 a.m., 2800 block of Northway Drive

ASSAULT:

• Feb. 2 at 5:36 p.m., 6500 block of Bryant Avenue North

FORGERY:

• Feb. 3 at 11:58 a.m., 3400 block of 48th Avenue North

• Feb. 4 at 12:57 p.m., 6700 block of Emerson Avenue North

PROPERTY DAMAGE:

• Feb. 1 at 6:46 a.m., 600 block of 69th Avenue North

• Feb. 1 at 7:17 a.m., 5300 block of Dupont Avenue North

• Feb. 1 at 3:55 p.m., intersection of 51st Avenue North and Brooklyn Boulevard

RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY:

• Feb. 1 at 9:54 a.m., 6000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard

IDENTITY THEFT:

• Feb. 1 at 11:01 a.m., 4200 block of 61st Avenue North

